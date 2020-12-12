‘Abysmal, shocking and inexcusable’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest setback

Sheffield Wednesday’s dismal season continued this afternoon, as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

A goal from Josh Windass gave the Owls the lead, but they were pegged back just ten minutes later as Cauley Woodrow equalised. Dominik Frieser would put the visitors ahead in the first-half, with what turned out to be the winner.

In truth, Wednesday could have few complaints about the result, as they were second best for large spells, and they struggled to create clear chances, although they did improve as the game went on.

That leaves Tony Pulis’ side bottom of the Championship and four points from safety. It also means the new boss has picked up just three points from seven games, which clearly isn’t good enough.

As you would expect, the fans were furious with the latest defeat, and questions have started to be asked of Pulis as he searches for his first win.

Abysmal, shocking and inexcusable. Hopefully by now all "Wednesdayites" who has bashed Monk and Jos have finally realised managers aren't always to blame… — Callum Breese (@BreeseCallum) December 12, 2020

In a must win game, pulis starts with one striker, first half was horrific , second half when we actually played to try and get something and more up front Barnsley didn't get much out the second half. But its another record broken 11 years they haven't beat us at Hillsborough. — Dominic (@richerfuture) December 12, 2020

#pulisout Disgrace Dinosaur Horrendous tactics and team set up Called it — johnsnow (@johnsno72690447) December 12, 2020

3 points and 0 wins so far out of 21 points available for pulis Not the new manager effect we hoped for — Ian (@IanSWFC80) December 12, 2020

Second half was much better. We played 4-4-2 and should have started like this at HOME to BARNSLEY. Why did we set up like they are Real Madrid? Manager has to take responsibility for that. Already he’s looking like the wrong man for job imo — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) December 12, 2020

Want my £650 back for this year. Not acceptable for it to be carried into division 3. Absolute joke and embarrassment of a club. Sell up Chasiri your not wanted here — Jason R Bennett (@JaseRBennett) December 12, 2020

A product of recruiting every other clubs rejects and then putting a dinosaur in charge of them. Its getting worse! What are the tactics? What were those subs? Awful #swfc — Andrew (@a_ramshaw) December 12, 2020