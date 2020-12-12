Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Abysmal, shocking and inexcusable’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest setback

Published

10 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday’s dismal season continued this afternoon, as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

A goal from Josh Windass gave the Owls the lead, but they were pegged back just ten minutes later as Cauley Woodrow equalised. Dominik Frieser would put the visitors ahead in the first-half, with what turned out to be the winner.

In truth, Wednesday could have few complaints about the result, as they were second best for large spells, and they struggled to create clear chances, although they did improve as the game went on.

That leaves Tony Pulis’ side bottom of the Championship and four points from safety. It also means the new boss has picked up just three points from seven games, which clearly isn’t good enough.

As you would expect, the fans were furious with the latest defeat, and questions have started to be asked of Pulis as he searches for his first win.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: