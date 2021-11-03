Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Abysmal’, ‘How?’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to controversial moment v Sheffield United

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 with Sheffield United at the City Ground yesterday and the decision not to award Brennan Johnson a penalty has proven a talking point among many fans of the home side. 

Steve Cooper’s new manager bounce appears to have worn off in recent weeks and when Morgan Gibbs-White found the net in the 78th minute, it looked as though the Reds were set for their second defeat in three games.

But Lewis Grabban converted Johnson’s cross five minutes later to pull Forest level and ensure the points were shared.

The home side may well feel they should’ve been ahead before Gibbs-White’s opener as Johnson went down in the box following a challenge from Chris Basham but the referee ruled it a dive rather than a penalty and booked the 20-year-old.

It was a controversial moment and one that, had the decision gone the other way, could have had a decisive impact on the result.

Have each of these 24 ex-Nottingham Forest academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24

Wes Morgan?

Unsurprisingly, it has proven a talking point among the City Ground faithful with many Forest supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Abysmal’, ‘How?’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to controversial moment v Sheffield United

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: