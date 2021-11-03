‘Abysmal’, ‘How?’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to controversial moment v Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 with Sheffield United at the City Ground yesterday and the decision not to award Brennan Johnson a penalty has proven a talking point among many fans of the home side.

Steve Cooper’s new manager bounce appears to have worn off in recent weeks and when Morgan Gibbs-White found the net in the 78th minute, it looked as though the Reds were set for their second defeat in three games.

But Lewis Grabban converted Johnson’s cross five minutes later to pull Forest level and ensure the points were shared.

The home side may well feel they should’ve been ahead before Gibbs-White’s opener as Johnson went down in the box following a challenge from Chris Basham but the referee ruled it a dive rather than a penalty and booked the 20-year-old.

It was a controversial moment and one that, had the decision gone the other way, could have had a decisive impact on the result.

Unsurprisingly, it has proven a talking point among the City Ground faithful with many Forest supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Jesus Christ how’s he got that so wrong 🥴 https://t.co/LmOI0Peujx — Will (@willwhite_) November 3, 2021

Even more obvious from the Trent End camera view. Stonewall pen. #nffc https://t.co/Fu61rPFokV — Kevin Marriott 💙 (@KJMsport57) November 3, 2021

Penalty all dam day. These officials we have at the city ground are getting worse https://t.co/1wGZUQ9RdP — JB (@jakeyb_94) November 3, 2021

reaction of the one who commits the foul tells us everything. brennan’s getting a reputation for diving now. not because he’s diving, but because referees are making awful decisions all the time https://t.co/3rk6lcw0A3 — Lewis (@Lewis_Bickley) November 3, 2021

Abysmal decision by the ref! Look how the sheff player walks away.. he knows he’s got away with one there! https://t.co/G5gcDrf2kK — Matt Harper (@Mattharper1995) November 3, 2021