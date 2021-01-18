‘Abysmal’, ‘Horrid treatment’ – Plenty of Hull City fans react to update on player’s future at KCOM Stadium

Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter is likely to sign a new contract with the club according to a recent report from BBC Radio Humberside’s David Burns.

The Tigers youngster has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season, and has chipped in with seven goals and one assist this term for Grant McCann’s side, although a large number of those outings have been from the substitutes bench.

Hull are currently sat second in the League One table, and Lewis-Potter will be hoping that he can play his part in their push for promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

It has recently been reported by Hull Live that Lewis-Potter is attracting interest from a number of Championship and Premier League clubs, with McCann recently voicing his frustrations at the forward’s representatives over their handling of his new contract offer.

But the 19-year-old is reportedly set to sign a new deal at the KCOM Stadium it seems, although it is claimed by Burns that Lewis-Potter has been given an ultimatum of signing a new contract with the club, or being replaced by a January signing, which leaves him with little choice but to commit his future to the League One club.

