A number of Birmingham City fans have been berating the performance of defender Harlee Dean following the Blues’ 3-2 defeat away against promotion-chasing Bournemouth.

Aitor Karanka’s side went into the game under some pressure having dropped down to 21st place in the table, and needing to pick up a much-needed win to avoid themselves from slipping into the relegation zone. However, defensive errors cost the Blues despite some good periods of play, especially during the opening half and Scott Hogan’s brace was not enough for a point.

One player, in particular, who had a torrid afternoon for the Blues in their defence was Dean, with the defender guilty of switching off at vital moments in the game, the first of which helped Bournemouth to crucially get back on level terms before the break. He was then unable to pick up Jack Wilshere who had a free header for the second goal, before Phillip Billing was left free for the third.

At this stage of the season, Birmingham were in need of a big performance from Dean for them to get anything out of the game away against a promotion-chasing side. However, the experienced defender was not at his best and he has been guilty of making costly individual errors throughout the campaign that have been punished.

Many Birmingham fans were left frustrated by Dean’s defending for some of the goals and believe that he has been making mistakes like that throughout the campaign that have been costing the Blues.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Another Harlee Dean masterclass there. Clown. #bcfc — Natttttttt (@NatJPeters) February 6, 2021

I mean Harlee Dean has completely back off him to mark a blade of grass. Sums it all up unfortunately. Same players, same liabilities #bcfc — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) February 6, 2021

Harlee dean leaving him 4 yards on side. Our captain ! — charlie (@charlesjhayes) February 6, 2021

Harlee dean costing us for both goals this game, doesn’t even look bothered and been so out of position every single attack they’ve had #bcfc — Jack Hearn (@jsh1875) February 6, 2021

Dean is not good enough, never has been and never will be. Central defenders would’ve been my priority in January as I think that’s our biggest weakness. — Doug T💙 (@dougt04) February 6, 2021

Harlee Dean today has been abysmal. He shows some signs of something that resembles a defender at times but 80% of this season he's been on holiday. Completely vacant #BCFC — Tom (@brooka1875) February 6, 2021