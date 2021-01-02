Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘Abysmal’, ‘Absolutely clueless’ – Many Millwall fans lay the blame on key figure following Coventry defeat

Published

7 mins ago

on

Millwall slumped to yet another defeat in the Sky Bet Championship today as Coventry City picked up a vital away win at The Den.

The damage was done in the first half, as two goals in quick succession gave the Sky Blues a lead that could not be overturned.

A calamitous own goal from the usually reliable Jake Cooper saw Coventry go ahead, and then Gustavo Hamer doubled the advantage with a deflected strike from outside the area.

For all of their efforts, Millwall could not get two goals back to earn themselves a point, despite giving themselves a chance after Jed Wallace netted with a 74th-minute penalty.

But as the Lions chased an equaliser late on in the game, defender Murray Wallace was issued his marching orders in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.

It means that Millwall’s winless run has now stretched to 13 games, having last won away at Preston on October 28, and there seemingly needs to be an inquest into what is going wrong on the pitch.

The Millwall fans are also trying to work that out, with several players in the firing line after this performance, such as sent off Wallace and Ryan Woods.

Many supporters have been debating whether Gary Rowett is the problem and some think his time is up as manager at The Den.

Check out some of the brutal replies from Millwall fans on Twitter below…


