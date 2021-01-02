‘Abysmal’, ‘Absolutely clueless’ – Many Millwall fans lay the blame on key figure following Coventry defeat

Millwall slumped to yet another defeat in the Sky Bet Championship today as Coventry City picked up a vital away win at The Den.

The damage was done in the first half, as two goals in quick succession gave the Sky Blues a lead that could not be overturned.

A calamitous own goal from the usually reliable Jake Cooper saw Coventry go ahead, and then Gustavo Hamer doubled the advantage with a deflected strike from outside the area.

For all of their efforts, Millwall could not get two goals back to earn themselves a point, despite giving themselves a chance after Jed Wallace netted with a 74th-minute penalty.

But as the Lions chased an equaliser late on in the game, defender Murray Wallace was issued his marching orders in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.

It means that Millwall’s winless run has now stretched to 13 games, having last won away at Preston on October 28, and there seemingly needs to be an inquest into what is going wrong on the pitch.

The Millwall fans are also trying to work that out, with several players in the firing line after this performance, such as sent off Wallace and Ryan Woods.

Many supporters have been debating whether Gary Rowett is the problem and some think his time is up as manager at The Den.

Check out some of the brutal replies from Millwall fans on Twitter below…

Sorry, but time for Rowett to go, this game was lost due to 1st half team selection, should have changed it before half time! — mark whittingham (@mjwhittingham) January 2, 2021

Bye bye Gary thanks for trying good luck at your new club! 👋👋👋 — tonydean (@tode39) January 2, 2021

Rowett gone by Sunday morning….. — Sylvain Beaulieu (@SylvainGolazo) January 2, 2021

Rowett out now — Max finch (@maxfinch9) January 2, 2021

That was abysmal. Rowett couldn't have got it more wrong tactically, he should have changed it at 30 mins – we were getting overun everywhere. Woods/Williams is asking for trouble. Murray Wallace's worst game in a Millwall shirt. https://t.co/kGKjBCPcbz — Wayne Harvey (@W_Harvey) January 2, 2021

Rowett Absolutely clueless mate need something special to turn season around — Scott mason (@Scottmason77) January 2, 2021

Time for Rowett to go? Major shake up needed, team has gone stale, it's still the same core group from 4 years ago, looking over our shoulders at the bottom 3 now.. @MillwallFC#shakeup — Gavin (@grs_67) January 2, 2021

Rowett needs to go — jimmywood (@jimmywo47291122) January 2, 2021