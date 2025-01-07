As the saying so often goes, football can be a 'funny old game'.

Last week, a large proportion of Hull City supporters were dismayed after the Tigers failed to back up a statement away victory at play-off-chasing Blackburn Rovers, succumbing to a late defeat against Middlesbrough at the MKM Stadium.

One man who stole the headlines post-game was summer recruit Abu Kamara, who has been the subject of very mixed opinions about his start to life in Black and Amber following his switch from Norwich City.

Kamara was pinpointed by Andy Hinchcliffe of Sky Sports in his analysis of Alex Gilbert's late, late winner against the Tigers for failing to help the defensive cause, as a point against Michael Carrick's side would've been vital for Ruben Selles' team, before the winger's post-game social media activity with former Portsmouth teammate, Paddy Lane, called for an eventual joint press conference from the Spanish boss and his colleague, which sparked all kinds of debates.

However, Kamara more than silenced those critical of his performances, particularly against Boro, with an exceptional performance against the league leaders, which will give the City support plenty of optimism and excitement in terms of what the 21-year-old can go on to achieve for the club.

Abu Kamara's exceptional performance in Hull City's draw with Leeds United

Football supporters are always told to expect the unexpected. But, in truth, not many fancied the side in the thick of a relegation battle to gain anything from the encounter with Leeds United on Saturday.

However, when factoring in the conditions and atmosphere at the MKM alongside the tenacity which Hull started the game with, there was encouragement right from the off, and Kamara certainly played his part in proceedings.

Abu Kamara's Stats (Hull City 3-3 Leeds United) Total Minutes Played 89 Goals 2 xG 0.85 Shots on Target 2 Shots off Target 1 Blocked Shots 2 Duels Won 2 Interceptions 2 All Stats as per Sofascore

Of course, post-match, much has been made of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier's involvement in two of City's three strikes.

But, regardless of the Frenchman's decision to rush out of his net amid United's extremely high defensive line, for a man under severe pressure to perform at the time, Kamara's composure to complete a nonchalant lob from Mason Burstow's underrated assist was exceptional, giving him a much-needed confidence boost.

This would have been boosted by his two-goal haul, but it was no surprise either that the former Norwich man ranked the highest in terms of overall match ratings for the Tigers - as per Sofascore - as his application throughout an 89-minute performance epitomised Hull's desire to keep probing against all odds, which was showcased as Selles' men overturned a 3-1 defecit to level the game up through Kamara's fizzing effort with a minute to go.

Abu Kamara's post-match admission will be music to Hull City ears

Understandably, there will now be renewed hope that the young winger, who was signed for a hefty £4.5m fee under Tim Walter on Deadline Day in August, can build on this performance and play a key role in an upturn in fortunes under Selles.

Kamara has been described as a 'confidence player', which, at times, is a strong stereotype to give wide players, but it is something which his new boss understood when speaking to the press, but relayed the fact that Hull have a strong character on their hands.

"I know because of his body language, sometimes people think he's the type of player who won't make a tackle and get the crowd up, but he's an honest player and person," Selles said.

"I knew he was able to make that kind of performance and that his teammates wanted to be there for him,"

Meanwhile, Kamara's own admission to BBC Radio Humberside will only back up Selles' point of view regarding his mental strength after what had been a whirlwind few days for the London-born forward.

"I needed to prove a point today and there were times I was thinking 'Shall I hide away from it?', but I'm not that kind of person," he explained.

"It's been very difficult but the support around me from the team and manager, just knowing they have my back has made it easier," Kamara added.

Whilst it's understandable that the 21-year-old will perhaps make the odd mishap at such an early stage of his career in what is his first regular season of Championship football, the challenge for Kamara will now be to produce similar performance levels on a consistent basis, which will earn him further credit in the bank from those who don't see his efforts outside matchdays.