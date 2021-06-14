‘Absurdly happy’, ‘We need better’ – Many Sunderland fans react to transfer update involving Celtic

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to a report by The Northern Echo which suggests that Celtic are increasingly confident of signing striker Charlie Wyke this summer.

The Black Cats front man is set to be out of contract come the end of this month and as a result he has been continuously linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light.

It now appears that Celtic are confident that they can convince the in form striker to swap Sky Bet League One for the Scottish Premiership as he continues to weigh up his options before deciding where his future lies.

Wyke hit double figures for Sunderland last term and was far and away one of the league’s best goal scorers as he led the club’s failed promotion bid to great effect.

21 things every Sunderland fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year was the club founded? 1877 1878 1879 1880

Naturally the news surrounding the player’s future at Sunderland has promoted quite the reaction from the club’s fanbase, with many taking to social media to air their views earlier today.

Am I the only person who is absurdly happy about this? He had a good season, but his general play is poor, hold up play non existent…and without McGeady looked punchless. We need better. — Grahame Lake (@Grahame_psprare) June 14, 2021

While he’s obviously had a great season goals wise – I still maintain Wyke has limitations to his game when we need variety & fluidity up top. Providing we adequately replace his goals, I wouldn’t be losing as much sleep over this. If you disagree, no worries but be respectful. https://t.co/mCerdiemrj — Michael Bowers (@MichaelBowers15) June 14, 2021

Taking this with a shovelful of salt. https://t.co/HWnSNnNZQb — Gav (@CackStottie) June 14, 2021

Not bothered if he leaves but it’s typical that we couldn’t have given him away the last 2 pre-seasons and now that he would command a fee he’s out of contract. #SAFC https://t.co/argsEIJ2tK — Gareth Hern (@garethhern) June 14, 2021

No surprise and no real issue for me either. See you later Charlie and good luck, you were great for 5 months of your 3 year spell. Now just get the lad replaced #SAFC https://t.co/VZNphVlQgk — James Tweddell (@Jamestweddell) June 14, 2021

Looks like he’s leaving after all wish him all the best future. #safc https://t.co/wT0rcPMlft — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) June 14, 2021

Further evidence of the decline of a once great club. — Alex (@ajho75) June 14, 2021

30+ goals last season but he’s proved he can’t do it consistently over a number of seasons. Clearly he’s had a great season. Also proved he still misses sitters. Strangely not worried by him leaving. — Paul (@paulthomase) June 14, 2021

Good luck to Wyke. It forces our hand to replace him with better. I have doubts he will succeed at a level higher than L1. — Chris (@bennyboy1972) June 14, 2021

Quality goalscorer, poor footballer. Can be replaced. Good luck to him. — Lewis Baxter (@LBaxterrr) June 14, 2021

Great news, another bit of dross out the door. — Craig Parkin (@parki37) June 14, 2021