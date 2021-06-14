Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Absurdly happy’, ‘We need better’ – Many Sunderland fans react to transfer update involving Celtic

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to a report by The Northern Echo which suggests that Celtic are increasingly confident of signing striker Charlie Wyke this summer. 

The Black Cats front man is set to be out of contract come the end of this month and as a result he has been continuously linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light.

It now appears that Celtic are confident that they can convince the in form striker to swap Sky Bet League One for the Scottish Premiership as he continues to weigh up his options before deciding where his future lies.

Wyke hit double figures for Sunderland last term and was far and away one of the league’s best goal scorers as he led the club’s failed promotion bid to great effect.

Naturally the news surrounding the player’s future at Sunderland has promoted quite the reaction from the club’s fanbase, with many taking to social media to air their views earlier today.


