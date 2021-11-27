‘Absurd’, ‘Shocking’ – Many Fulham fans react to key moment in Preston draw

Fulham dropped points for the second time this week with a 1-1 draw at Preston North End.

The Cottagers took the lead early on through Tim Ream but took their foot of the gas a little to allow North End back into the game. Ched Evans’ equaliser came in very controversial fashion it must be said, but Fulham’s performance did significantly drop after taking the lead.

You make your own luck at times and credit to Preston for the way they rallied against one of the best sides the Championship has seen in recent years.

Frankie McAvoy’s men take a point to build on the three they earned at Middlesbrough in midweek now only inside the bottom half on goal difference.

The goal was controversial as it looked to be a handball but that should not take away from the performance.

Preston are level 🎯 Watch all the action live now on Sky Sports Football 📺 pic.twitter.com/Kc0fyVbMxu — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 27, 2021

The Lilywhites dealt extremely well with Neeskens Kebano, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson and if they had not switched off from a set piece in the opening exchanges, could have come away with a clean sheet.

Marco Silva will not be too concerned with only picking up a point, Preston have only lost twice at home in the league all season and they have positioned themselves safely in mid table as a result.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction from Fulham fans to conceding Preston’s equaliser in the 72nd minute…

Well should never have counted but that's not the point we've been so bad they deserve nothing less — eddie (@noteddieffc) November 27, 2021

coceeded all the possesion 2nd half got wat they deserved — david (@fairhillflyer) November 27, 2021

We just didn't appear to want it second half. Players who have been unwell really struggled last 30mins and we can count ourselves lucky we scraped a point. Regroup, refresh, regain — SweatySosig (@SosigSweaty) November 27, 2021

Sometimes I miss VAR 🤫 — Terry Henry (@gettinclassy) November 27, 2021

On par with Coventry this performance — harry (@harry13291419) November 27, 2021

The players look tired. — midnightflyer (@midnightflyer4) November 27, 2021

Utterly absurd – scored with his arm and very easy to spot! — Adrian Keith Bryan (@AdrianKeithBrya) November 27, 2021

Shocking officiating — Jack Smith (@JackSmi44847892) November 27, 2021