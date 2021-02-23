‘Absolutely worth that sum’ – Norwich able to command big money fee for Everton, Man Utd target: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Norwich City are looking good to head back to the Premier League this season with them currently leading the pack in the Sky Bet Championship.

A little recent blip had bunched up the top three not so long ago but the Canaries have got back on track whilst the likes of Brentford and Swansea have stalled.

Indeed, the Yellows have appeared the side to beat this season and they’ll hope promotion is going to ensure they keep some of their top players.

With that said, though, they’ve placed a big price-tag on Max Aarons of £35m for if clubs do try and take him away with him obviously possessing plenty of quality, whilst the likes of Everton and Manchester United have been linked.

Big money for sure and, for FLW’s Norwich City fan pundit Fred Garratt-Stanley it’s a fee that is absolutely justified.

He explained:

“Aarons is absolutely worth that sum.

“Aged just 21, he has already notched 115 appearances for the Canaries; his position as one of the first names on City’s team-sheet is a testament to his ever-growing defensive solidity, hard-working attitude and ability to contribute strongly to Farke’s intricate attacking displays.

“A disappointing Premier League season has made him tougher, more resilient and more mature. England’s right-back options are incredibly strong, but I am confident he will go on to compete for a spot in the national side.”

Aarons is certainly worth a lot of money given the experience he has, the young age he is and the quality and potential he possesses.

Norwich are in a good position where they can ask for such money, too, given how well they are run and how well they look after player contracts.

They are likely to go up this season, too, so that will only strengthen their position further in terms of keeping Aarons and similar quality players at the club.