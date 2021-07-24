‘Absolutely worth a punt’ – Carlton Palmer makes Newcastle United transfer claim amid interest in EFL defender

Newcastle United have recently been credited with interest in signing West Brom defender Kyle Bartley, according to a report from The Telegraph.

Bartley has been with the Baggies since 2018, having previously played for the likes of Swansea City and Leeds United earlier in his carer, and has gone on to make 105 appearances in total for the club.

That includes 31 appearances in the 2020/21 season, although his efforts weren’t quite enough, as West Brom were relegated back into the Championship, whilst under the management of Sam Allardyce.

Some of his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed though it seems, with Steve Bruce’s men reportedly eyeing a move for the 30-year-old in the coming months.

Speaking in an interview with Football FanCast, former Sheffield Wednesday man Carlton Palmer felt as though the Magpies should make a move for Bartley this summer, as they prepare for the 2021/22 league campaign.

“He is absolutely worth a punt at £3million. His salary is not going to be huge compared to what you would normally pay.”

Newcastle United finished 12th in the Premier League table last term, after showing much-needed improvement in their results in the second-half of that campaign.

The Magpies are set to take on West Ham United in their opening league match of the 2021/22 campaign, in what is likely to be a tricky test up against David Moyes’ side.

The Verdict:

It’s hard not to agree with Palmer here.

Bartley has shown that he can perform to a relatively high standard in the Premier League whilst with West Brom, and he could turn out to be a shrewd signing for Newcastle United this summer.

For a reported fee of £3million as well, it would be a smart bit of business by Steve Bruce’s side, who could certainly benefit from having additional strength in depth in defence moving forwards.

West Brom might know that they’re likely to be fighting a losing battle to keep him at the club as well, as the prospect of playing Premier League football might be too good of an opportunity to turn down for Bartley.