‘Absolutely woeful’, ‘Not bothered’ – Contrasting reactions from these Swansea City fans as player seals Championship move

Swansea City have confirmed that Jamal Lowe has left the club to join Bournemouth on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old joined the Welsh side from Wigan a year ago and had a productive campaign with the Swans as he netted 14 league goals. With two of those coming in the win at bitter rivals Cardiff, Lowe will always be fondly remembered by the support.

He’s on the move now though, as the club announced his exit with the Cherries bringing in the attacker on a long-term deal.

It’s fair to say that his departure prompted a mixed response among the support, with some feeling they should’ve been able to get a bigger fee than the £1.5m that has been suggested, whilst others feel he can be replaced.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news, with many also reflecting on Lowe’s goals that downed Cardiff last season…

The transfer business that this club does has been awful since they left the Prem Absolutely woeful https://t.co/Si0qjhUiNW — Tom B (@TomBoswell100) August 31, 2021

Good player on his day, can’t say im not gutted a bit https://t.co/0IKCsNRE6D — Ryan (@RyanGibbons19) August 31, 2021

Will always be remembered for the brace at Cardiff. The fee is below what it should be. But I’m not too sorry to see him go, don’t think he suits us and probably didn’t in the first place. But I wish him well https://t.co/XubTGM3qwq — Steven Carroll (@StevenSOS1987) August 31, 2021

Good luck Jamal. Ok where are the four quality signings needed? Going to the wire this one! — howard thomas (@pantwood777) August 31, 2021

now we can see why Cooper left. Absolutely no ambition from the board, only a nice dividend for shareholders. — Spencer James (@DS_James999) August 31, 2021

Not bothered to be honest — EGANS🧠 (@egansmind) August 31, 2021

Another deadline day fire sale! @SwansOfficial you better get Russell Martin some forwards by 11pm! Disappointed by the recruitment seen so far! The club is going backwards! Failure to get more players willl let the manager down — Richard Davies (@Richboy77Davies) August 31, 2021