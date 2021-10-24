Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Absolutely woeful’, ‘Needs to come out of the side’ – Sunderland player comes in for criticism from these fans following performance v Charlton

For the first time this season, Sunderland lost a game of League One football at the Stadium of Light as managerless Charlton Athletic racked up all three points on their travels.

The 49,000-seater arena had become somewhat of a fortress in the opening weeks of the campaign for Lee Johnson’s side, with their only two defeats coming on the road against Burton Albion and Portsmouth.

There was always the risk of the ‘sacked manager bounce’ that sometimes occurs though with Nigel Adkins losing his job in the middle of the week and former Addicks midfielder Johnnie Jackson taking caretaker charge once again – and that proved to be exactly the case.

Jayden Stockley scored the only goal of the game with a header in the 66th minute and despite their best efforts, the Black Cats couldn’t find a way back into the match.

Several players underperformed on the day and one player who came in for a lot of stick was Luke O’Nien.

Having played the last few seasons in defence, the 26-year-old has been moved back into midfield where he featured heavily for Wycombe Wanderers, which is what led to his acquisition by the Wearsiders, but he was less-than effective yesterday with his performance being picked apart by irritated Sunderland fans.


