‘Absolutely woeful’, ‘Needs to come out of the side’ – Sunderland player comes in for criticism from these fans following performance v Charlton

For the first time this season, Sunderland lost a game of League One football at the Stadium of Light as managerless Charlton Athletic racked up all three points on their travels.

The 49,000-seater arena had become somewhat of a fortress in the opening weeks of the campaign for Lee Johnson’s side, with their only two defeats coming on the road against Burton Albion and Portsmouth.

There was always the risk of the ‘sacked manager bounce’ that sometimes occurs though with Nigel Adkins losing his job in the middle of the week and former Addicks midfielder Johnnie Jackson taking caretaker charge once again – and that proved to be exactly the case.

Jayden Stockley scored the only goal of the game with a header in the 66th minute and despite their best efforts, the Black Cats couldn’t find a way back into the match.

Several players underperformed on the day and one player who came in for a lot of stick was Luke O’Nien.

Having played the last few seasons in defence, the 26-year-old has been moved back into midfield where he featured heavily for Wycombe Wanderers, which is what led to his acquisition by the Wearsiders, but he was less-than effective yesterday with his performance being picked apart by irritated Sunderland fans.

Veddy glad people are finally seeing Luke onien is a terrible player technically. Running around and putting effort in doesn’t make ya a good player — cal woodley (@callumwoodley2) October 23, 2021

Onien was absolutely anonymous yet again today. These sorts of results against teams that have absolutely no form are why we won't go up automatically in my opinion. This and the Pompey thrashing make you realise that flakey Johnson is still lingering. #SAFC — Steven 🔴⚪ (@MiserableMackem) October 23, 2021

Honestly still can't get over Luke O'Nien one of the worst players I've ever seen play for this club #safc — Jordan Gowling (@JordanGowling29) October 23, 2021

Drop o’nien the lad is garbage. — kyle (@kylemurg) October 23, 2021

O'Nien needs to come out of the side. Neil and Evans in the middle. #SAFC — Alex (@SPEZIAL73) October 23, 2021

I love O'nien but he was absolutely woeful today — Ethan🍕🏆 (@EthanDunn13) October 23, 2021

Atleast O’Nien tries hard 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Aidan (@ARC1999_) October 23, 2021

Can we now agree O9 is not a central midfielder & he’s not very good #SAFC — Deggsy™ (@Deggsytweets) October 23, 2021

Onien got bullied by Dobson in midfield today and some of our fans think he’s the best thing since sliced bread 🙄#SAFC — Alfie🇬🇧🍋 (@Alfie1402) October 23, 2021