‘Absolutely’, ‘We need some exciting football’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to fresh managerial contender

Michael Laudrup has emerged as a contender to replace Pep Clotet at the helm of Birmingham City, according to reports from the Telegraph.

Blues announced on Monday afternoon that Clotet would be leaving St. Andrew’s at the end of the season, with nine games left to play in the current campaign.

Clotet has spent one year in charge of Blues, succeeding former mentor Garry Monk following the latter’s departure at the end of 2018/19, and the Spaniard has guided them to 16th position this season.

But the 43-year-old is now set to “explore other coaching opportunities”, and he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Between now and the end of the campaign, then, the board will be identifying potential candidates to replace Clotet, with Laudrup now emerging as one of them.

The 55-year-old has endured various managerial stints, and is widely known for his time at Swansea City. The Dane lifted the League Cup with the Swans in 2013, winning 29 out of 84 games during a two-year stay in South Wales.

Laudrup has since managed in Qatar, and has been out of work since July 2018 following his departure from Al Rayyan, winning 39 out of 73 games in charge.

It would be a long-awaited return to England for Laudrup, then, as Blues look to kick on and close the gap between themselves and play-offs in 2020/21.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to this potential appointment…

Jokovic or Hughton or we riot — Sam 东出 (@SamPhillips40) June 9, 2020

Has he still got his boots? — Clarkey (@PSnake80) June 9, 2020

No — Michael Williams (@Williamsbcfc81) June 9, 2020

All day long, yes. — Richard Carter (@R_J_Carter) June 9, 2020

Lies — Mr. Sharpe (@5starsharpe) June 9, 2020

No ! — David Timbrell (@davidstimbrell) June 9, 2020

Absolutely, we need some exciting football now at the blues,after years of desperate styles which has had an effect on what used to be a tremendous and famous atmosphere. — Terry Wood (@TerryWo27170770) June 9, 2020

Won the cup with Swansea though kris.. got to be better than Zola — Paul 'Cluck' Caffrey (@paul_caffrey) June 9, 2020