‘Absolutely unreal’ – These Fulham fans delighted with moment of individual quality in QPR win

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring in some style for Fulham against Queens Park Rangers.

The Serbian took Dennis Odoi’s cross down excellently before slamming home at the near post to spark scenes of jubilation from the Cottagers’ home faithful.

It was Mitrovic’s 11th goal of the season and announced the striker’s arrival after the international break. Fulham endured a tricky period before the break and will be delighted with their 4-1 win over Queens Park Rangers.

Mark Warburton’s men were expected to be a tough test and were appearing so when Lyndon Dykes equalised in the 55th minute but the Cottagers rallied and went on to produce a very convincing win.

Marco Silva will be delighted to make it back to back home victories and relieve a bit of pressure over his future at the club with it feeling like promotion or bust this term.

Fulham had a great summer transfer window with Harry Wilson the marquee signing. However, keeping the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Tosin Adarabioyo at the back and Bobby Reid at the club was arguably their best piece of business.

Here, then, we take a look at the best of the reaction from Fulham fans on Twitter to Mitrovic’s beautiful opening goal against Queens Park Rangers…

