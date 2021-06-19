‘Absolutely unreal’ – Middlesbrough star singles out Aston Villa man following England v Scotland clash

Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy has described John McGinn’s performance against England as ‘absolutely unreal’.

The Aston Villa midfielder was a star performer for Scotland as they secured a 0-0 draw against Gareth Southgate’s side in their Euro 2020 group stage clash at Wembley Stadium.

There’s no doubt that England were favourites to secure a victory on Friday night, but a spirited display from Steve Clarke’s side earned them a much-deserved point which means that they’re still in with a chance of progressing to the next round if they can secure a victory over Croatia.

McGinn has been one of Aston Villa and Scotland’s most consistent performers over recent years due to his combative nature and ability to kickstart attacking moves from the middle of the park.

His skillset has clearly been appreciated by Middlesbrough’s midfield maestro who said that McGinn showed ‘everything that you’d want in a midfield performance’.

John mcginn has been absolutely unreal tonite, done everything you’d want in a midfield performance. Would love to see Bellingham start next game. — Sam Morsy (@sammorsy08) June 18, 2021

The verdict

It’s clear to see why Sam Morsy might be a big fan of John McGinn.

The Scotland midfielder is an all-action performer who combines his technical ability with his desire to be a fierce competitor who makes life tough for his opponents.

For Middlesbrough fans who have been watching Morsy this season, they’ll know exactly what he values in a performer after establishing himself as one of the toughest tacklers in the Championship.

After finishing mid-table last term, Morsy will be hoping to emulate McGinn’s performance in order to help Middlesbrough to kick on next term.