‘Absolutely unreal’ – Charlton fans haven’t much had to cheer, but this 24-y/o has been a saving grace

In what’s become a wholly disappointing season for Charlton Athletic, Dillon Phillips has been a shining light.

Looking back at the Charlton side that started the season compared to now is saddening – Lee Bowyer’s team looked as though they could be dark horses for a spot in the top-six but now, amid all their boardroom controversy of the past couple of weeks, Charlton are staring down the barrel of League One football.

Bowyer worked wonders to get Charlton promoted but all that hard work could yet be undone. Charlton were hit harder than any team in the division by injuries and that – if Charlton do go on to be relegated – will be accredited with the side’s immediate return to League One.

But even so, Charlton simply haven’t been good enough. Phillips though has been outstanding – he was one of the heroes of last season and has been again this time round.

He’s kept Charlton in countless games in the Championship and has proved to be one of the best shot-stoppers in the league. He has come under the spotlight though – as have most Charlton players this year – mainly for his distribution.

But that’s a facet which can be ironed out and at only 24-years-old, he’s bound to play in the Premier League one day. Plenty of Charlton fans have shared their views on Phillips throughout the season, and they’re largely positive.

Here we take a look as what some fans have been saying on Twitter:

to see how far dillon has come since the first game against sunderland last season is incredible — ollie (@cafc_ollie) March 4, 2020

If de Gea made that save every pundit would be saying how world class that is — Daryl Hall (@GingerDal88) February 1, 2020

Didn't deserve that again tonight, but we can't keep conceding in injury time !!!

Top save @Dillon_Phillips

⚽🔴⚪ #cafc pic.twitter.com/JAJeKEjiPL — Toby Phillips (@TobyPhi39674579) February 26, 2020