Blackburn missed the chance to move into fifth place in the Championship after they drew 2-2 with Huddersfield in a dramatic clash on Easter Monday.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men put in a dominant display

It was appearing to be a hugely frustrating afternoon for Rovers, as they went two down to Neil Warnock’s side inside 22 minutes, despite dominating possession in that period.

Despite their struggles, the Terriers had won three in a row heading into the fixture, which had seen them move out of the relegation zone. So, this was a tough test for a Blackburn side, and Tomasson will be delighted with the way his side played, as they battled for the draw.

Joe Rankin-Costello pulled one back with a smart finish, before Ryan Hedges ensured they avoided defeat thanks to a stoppage time equaliser.

Even though they got the point late on, some will still feel it was a missed opportunity for Rovers, particularly given the way they dominated. That was evident by a remarkable stat that was shared following the game, which revealed Rankin-Costello had seven shots on target, despite starting at right-back.

The 23-year-old, who started out as a winger, was given a license to get forward by Tomasson, and he became a constant threat down the flank for the visitors.

With Warnock’s side defending very deep, there was very limited threat from the hosts, so Blackburn adopted a high line, and they were very aggressive in the way they played, and it paid off.

It seemed to get the best out of Ranking-Costello, as he showed smart movement to occupy some dangerous positions.

The academy graduate seemed to relish the freedom he was given, and he showed fantastic composure to chip over Tomas Vaclik, with the Czech keeper having excelled prior to that in goal for Huddersfield.

That was Rankin-Costello’s first of the campaign, but he will feel that there were more opportunities for him to get on the scoresheet, as a combination of excellent keeping and poor finishing meant it was just the one for the right-sider.

Overall, with results elsewhere not too damaging, Blackburn fans will be able to take encouragement from the performance at the John Smith’s Stadium, and they should see it as a point gained.

The incredible Rankin-Costello stat demonstrates how the players are fully buying into what the boss wants, and here we look at some of the reaction to the reveal…