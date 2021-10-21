Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Absolutely top class’, ‘Pleasure to watch’ – Many Middlesbrough fans laud player’s performance

Published

6 mins ago

on

Many Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to praise Martin Payero’s performance in their 2-0 home win over Barnsley at the Riverside Stadium last night. 

The Argentinian playmaker played as an out and out number 10 for the North East side last night and was at his influential best as he helped his side to a comfortable victory in the end on home turf.

A summer signing from Club Atlético Banfield, Payero took a little while to get up too speed after his move to England but has since become a firm favourite amongst the Boro faithful at present.

Therefore it didn’t take long for the fans to have their say on his eye catching performance last night, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from the midfielder.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Payero starred for his side.


