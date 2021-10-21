‘Absolutely top class’, ‘Pleasure to watch’ – Many Middlesbrough fans laud player’s performance

Many Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to praise Martin Payero’s performance in their 2-0 home win over Barnsley at the Riverside Stadium last night.

The Argentinian playmaker played as an out and out number 10 for the North East side last night and was at his influential best as he helped his side to a comfortable victory in the end on home turf.

A summer signing from Club Atlético Banfield, Payero took a little while to get up too speed after his move to England but has since become a firm favourite amongst the Boro faithful at present.

Therefore it didn’t take long for the fans to have their say on his eye catching performance last night, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from the midfielder.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Payero starred for his side.

I don’t want to overhype the lad but Martin Payero is the best baller I ever have and ever will lay eyes on — Jack (@jackallisonnn) October 21, 2021

Payero class — Rego™🇮🇹 (@bigrego85) October 21, 2021

Fan of crooks (the Boro lampard) but that Payero is top drawer. Just watching his touches and passed…something else! — Rego™🇮🇹 (@bigrego85) October 21, 2021

Payero is the best Argentinian in the world — bailey 🙂 (@Bail3yYt) October 20, 2021

Put Payero on all set pieces please — Ty 🇦🇷 (@_TY_97) October 20, 2021

another payero masterclass today we're only getting started https://t.co/DVwvmOzbqe — Korzan (@KorzanF) October 20, 2021

well played Martin — Roual Galloway (@5767production) October 20, 2021

Martin Payero is such a positive influence on that team. He doesn't always get it right but by trying it gets fans on the edge of their seats and encourages his teammates to make moves that they normally wouldn't. After these games I think he's proved he's ready.#Boro #UTB — Phil Spencer (@PhilSpenc23) October 20, 2021

Totally agree, he is a pleasure to watch. Think he is only going to get better too. Hope we get to see him in the Prem with Boro because I think that league would suit him even more so — Spoopy doopy doo (@SamuelJHills) October 20, 2021

Think he’s the missing piece to make us click attacking wise — Ty 🇦🇷 (@_TY_97) October 20, 2021

He played well today and you can see how good he is, I think he is still getting up to speed. I think Warnock has managed him well — Mike Hunt (@TeessideCommie1) October 20, 2021

Can't believe he's slipped under the radar and we've managed to get someone this good. Absolutely top class — Locko (@locko98) October 20, 2021