“Absolutely the wrong decision” – Watford fan pundit reacts as club make significant managerial decision

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford have now appointed their 17th permanent boss since the Pozzo family took over the club in 2012.

That comes after today’s news that Rob Edwards has been sacked as Watford boss having only took charge of ten league matches.

Former West Brom and West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is his replacement, with the 54-year-old a free agent having parted ways with Chinese club Beijing Guoan earlier this year.

Edwards leaves the Hornets with the club sitting 10th in the Championship standings, with just one win in their last eight games in all competitions.

With the above news in mind, we asked FLW’s Watford fan pundit Jason Beattie for his thoughts on the decision made by the club.

“This is absolutely the wrong decision,” Justin told FLW.

“The club promised to back Edwards come hell or high water in the summer.

“The results haven’t been brilliant, but there’s no reason whatsoever to sack him at this stage of the season.

“The fans are up in arms about this. Everybody is absolutely disgusted.

“No one can see why this has happened and the fan base are absolutely in shock.

“Totally the wrong decision.”

Watford next face Stoke City in Championship action on Sunday afternoon, with that fixture set to be Slaven Bilic’s first as Hornets boss.

The Verdict

Justin is spot on here.

As a Watford supporter myself, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen the fanbase on social media so unified on a decision made by the club. Nobody can believe that the club have pulled the trigger.

After all the talk in the summer about a change of approach and backing Edwards come hell or high water, nobody thought the club dare to dismiss Edwards at this stage, but, here we are.

Sections of the fanbase were already unhappy with the ownership due to the perceived poor recruitment at the club in recent years, and this decision has only served to broaden and intensify the scrutiny owner Gino Pozzo is under.