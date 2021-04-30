‘Absolutely the right decision’ – Lee Bowyer outlines intentions over future of Birmingham ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are set to face a number of crucial decisions over the summer transfer window as Lee Bowyer looks to build the side in his image.

One player that is currently facing an uncertain future at St Andrews is midfielder Alen Halilovic, who will see his current deal with the Blues come to an end when the campaign finishes. He has been able to show flashes of his ability throughout his spell with Birmingham and has so far managed to register one goal in his 16 Championship appearances.

Bowyer has handed him an important role in the squad since his arrival at the club, and he brought him off the bench to very good effect in their win against Derby County. Halilovic helped to change the game with his technical quality in possession and was able to give them the platform to create more chances and retain the ball better in the final third.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Bowyer has not outlined his desire to see the Blues keep hold of Halilovic in the summer and has suggested he will recommend to their hierarchy that they offer him a new contract.

With Bowyer keen to keep the midfielder, we asked out FLW writers whether they feel that is the right decision…

Phil Spencer

There’s certainly a case for keeping him next term.

It’s been a tough season for Birmingham City but Alen Halilovic has certainly showed his quality in small doses for the club.

With Lee Bowyer now in charge he’s looking to build a team that can compete next term and the midfielder could certainly help that.

Whether there will be competition for his signature remains to be seen, but if Bowyer can convince him to stay then it could set them up for a good campaign next time around.

Did Birmingham City sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?

1 of 19 Alen Halilovic Yes No

Jacob Potter

This is absolutely the right decision.

I’m still not convinced that we’ve quite seen the best of Halilovic yet with Birmingham City, and it’ll be interesting to see how he does next season.

At the age of 24, he’ll still feel as though his best years are ahead of him, and I think he’s more than capable of performing to a high standard for the Blues next season.

If he can hit the ground running, then he could be one of the first names on Bowyer’s team-sheet moving forwards.

He’s had exciting potential for a few years now, but it’s important that he fulfils that in the near future.

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think so.

We haven’t quite seen the best of Halilovic yet but there have been signs that as he continues to settle we may see that emerge.

There’s no doubting his technical ability and given the pragmatic strengths of many of the Blues players, having someone like him could be really useful moving forward.

Keeping hold of him is the right move in my eyes.

There’s been a fair bit of turmoil at Birmingham this term, a season without that sort of pressure could help him flourish.