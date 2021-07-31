Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Absolutely terrible’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Birmingham City fans slam individual after heavy friendly defeat to West Brom

Published

5 mins ago

on

Birmingham City were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by West Brom in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the new season.

Whilst the result doesn’t matter, boss Lee Bowyer will surely be concerned by some of the individual displays, with keeper Matija Sarkic particularly struggling against Albion.

The stopper was announced as a Blues player last week, joining on a season-long loan from Wolves. With Neil Etheridge recovering after he was hospitalised by Covid, bringing in a keeper was a priority and Sarkic is expected to be in the XI for the opener at Sheffield United.

However, the former Aston Villa man didn’t cover himself in glory today, as he struggled on crosses for the Baggies first two goals.

Can you name the Birmingham City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16

Which player was booked most in the 2004/05 season?

That followed an unconvincing display in a previous friendly and it’s fair to say it has left Birmingham fans worried going into the big game next week.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to his outing…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolutely terrible’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Birmingham City fans slam individual after heavy friendly defeat to West Brom

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: