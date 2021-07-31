‘Absolutely terrible’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Birmingham City fans slam individual after heavy friendly defeat to West Brom

Birmingham City were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by West Brom in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the new season.

Whilst the result doesn’t matter, boss Lee Bowyer will surely be concerned by some of the individual displays, with keeper Matija Sarkic particularly struggling against Albion.

The stopper was announced as a Blues player last week, joining on a season-long loan from Wolves. With Neil Etheridge recovering after he was hospitalised by Covid, bringing in a keeper was a priority and Sarkic is expected to be in the XI for the opener at Sheffield United.

However, the former Aston Villa man didn’t cover himself in glory today, as he struggled on crosses for the Baggies first two goals.

That followed an unconvincing display in a previous friendly and it’s fair to say it has left Birmingham fans worried going into the big game next week.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to his outing…

Sarkic is absolutely terrible. never seen a keeper flap at air so much. Trueman needs to start #bcfc — Rob Williams (@Rob_williams223) July 31, 2021

Goalkeeper not good enough for championship — darren humphreys (@darrenh16300176) July 31, 2021

Going to be a much needed safe mid table season. Take Sarkic and Leko out of that team, the score line changes and it isn’t that a bad. #bcfc — Conway M (@conwaybcfc) July 31, 2021

Why on earth have we signed him, 3 mistakes in pre season jesus — Pons (@Ponsonby_Ben) July 31, 2021

Come back quicker @Neil38Etheridge — Tom Hale (@thehalegamer) July 31, 2021

He’s having a slight nightmare atm — Josh collins (@jc220604) July 31, 2021

we’re going into the season with this fraud in goal😞😞😞😞😞😞 — Harley (@HPBCFC03) July 31, 2021