Leeds United are a club who will undergo severe changes this coming summer, with a new head coach, sporting director and a full club takeover set to occur in the next couple of weeks ahead of their return to the Championship.

Relegation from the Premier League will come at a price and the expectation is that several of the club's best players will be targeted by the top flight of English football or maybe further afield.

Perhaps the standout Leeds star of last season was Rodrigo, who managed to match his league goal tally for the two seasons prior in the space of one 38-match campaign by netting 13 goals in 31 appearances.

The Spaniard wasn't always the central striker last year as he sometimes played out wide or in the number 10 role, but he was a regular source of goals and looked like the player the club spent £27 million on in 2020 in a club record deal.

Despite being 32 years of age now, you would expect Rodrigo to attract interest from clubs across Europe due to last season's form, and a stunning revelation that has come to light this week means he is easily attainable.

What is Rodrigo's current situation at Leeds United?

Rodrigo currently has one year remaining on the four-year contract he signed in 2020, but arriving on a club-record deal will mean he is on a significant wage.

That may be one that Leeds look to get off the books, but they won't get much in the way of a fee for him as per a report from Spanish outlet Cadena COPE because of the news that Real Madrid are keen to bring him back to the club, there is a €3.5 million (£3 million) release clause in the forward's contract because of Leeds' relegation.

Fans react to Rodrigo's release clause

Football supporters - not just Leeds ones - are reacting to the news of Rodrigo's surprise release clause and it's one of mainly shock.

One fan believes that the Spaniard is bound for Everton, who have had a knack for signing cheap and experienced players down the years.

A Sheffield United fan as well as perhaps ambitiously declared that his club should be in for 27-cap international this summer.

Leeds fans are blaming one man however for potentially losing Rodrigo for pennies and that is now departed sporting director Victor Orta.

There are Leeds fans though who don't believe the reported figure is that big of a deal for a player now in his 30s.

One Newcastle fan is keen for Rodrigo to sign for the Magpies for the price that he is reportedly on offer for, noting that he would add versatility and experience.

Whilst more neutral fans have been critical of Leeds for including such a low relegation release clause if accurate.