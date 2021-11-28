‘Absolutely sublime’, ‘Legend status’ – Many Wigan Athletic fans share their delight of player’s performance against Plymouth Argyle

Wigan Athletic reclaimed a spot in League One’s top two by securing a 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle yesterday afternoon.

Will Keane opened the scoring in the 35th minute when he tapped in form close range after great work on the left flank between Callum Lang and Thelo Aasgaard.

Danny Mayor then levelled the scoring with an excellent strike into the top corner after finding himself unmarked on the edge of the area.

Lang then secured all three points at Home Park in the 90th minute, when he fired into the bottom corner after being played through by Keane.

The young winger has been in excellent form this season and has been integral to the club’s early success.

Not only is Lang a technically gifted winger who provides chances for his teammates, but he is also very intelligent and gets himself into excellent positions to cause opposing defence all sorts of problems.

The 23-year-old now has six goals and six assists to his name in 16 appearances in League One thus far, and he is proving to be vitally important for The Latics in what is expected to be a push for promotion.

Here, we take a look at how Wigan fans on Twitter have reacted to Lang’s performance yesterday afternoon…

Absolutely unreal today laddddddd 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽💪 — Joanne West (@joannewest1980) November 27, 2021

🐐🐐🐐🐐 — cain lowe (@cainlowe99) November 27, 2021

Top class again Langy 👊 — Ben Cartwright (@BC_performance) November 27, 2021

Absolute hero you pal 👍🏻🔵⚪️ — JsyLatic 🇧🇭 (@jsylatic) November 27, 2021

Some player. Love you Langy💙💙 — Gallen Leung (@GallenLeung) November 27, 2021

Well in Langy….. Tics legend status lad 👍💙 — Tree & Crown (@TrevJones62) November 27, 2021

Best on Earth 💙🐐 #SilkyScouser — 🦋𝔼 𝕄 𝕄 𝔸🦋 (@emwafc_27) November 27, 2021

Absolutely sublime today the boy!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Joanne West (@joannewest1980) November 27, 2021