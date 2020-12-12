‘Absolutely stupid’ – These Nottingham Forest fans condemn ‘unprofessional’ player following Brentford loss

Nottingham Forest slumped to yet another defeat at the City Ground as Brentford went back to London with all three points.

Forest haven’t won since a 2-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers on November 7, and a visit from Thomas Frank’s outfit wasn’t going to be easy, and it proved to be exactly that.

Henrik Dalsgaard opened the scoring for the Bees after 15 minutes, and after Forest pushed for an equaliser in the entire second half, they were hit twice late on by Josh DaSilva and Ivan Toney.

A stoppage time consolation was notched by Joe Worrall for Forest, but it still ended sourly for them as Anthony Knockaert was given his marching orders moments later, as the referee adjudged him to have dived inside the Brentford area.

The French winger didn’t seem to contest the decision, and it capped off another disappointing day for the Reds and Chris Hughton.

There are probably a whole host of players Forest fans could criticise for the performance, but after going down to get himself sent off, the finger is being pointed at Knockaert as he will now miss their midweek clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

Forest fans will see that as a major six-pointer as both teams are struggling, and Hughton could do with his best players being available – something which Knockaert now isn’t.

Some fans think he was harshly done by but others are infuriated at the 29-year-old – check out some of the best reactions from Forest fans below.

That sums everything about Knockaert – moments of quality, but the petulance, cheating, and selfishness is not something I want to pay to watch. #nffc — Michael Weatherall (@mwthrussy) December 12, 2020

Just seen the Knockaert sending off. Why would you even do that in the 95th minute at 3-1 down? Total lack of discipline and highly unprofessional. — Dom Gourlay (@domlikesrabbits) December 12, 2020

That from Knockaert is absolutely stupid, 3-1 down with a minute left. Why dive? Especially when on a yellow. Just idiotic. Sums up #NFFC — Rich Clarke™ (@rwkclarke) December 12, 2020

Knockaert diving to try and buy a penalty, 5 minutes into added time when 3-1 down and on a yellow, is everything you need to know. Deserves the 2nd yellow. #NFFC — Liam Henshaw (@Henshaw_95) December 12, 2020

And that's what I hate about Knockaert. Clearly a talented player, but always looking to go down for a foul. And now he's paid the price for it. #nffc — .::AJ (@ajhuxlee) December 12, 2020

Knockaert has always been a diving little rat #NFFC — Michael (@MichaeAndrew1) December 12, 2020

He dived. There was contact but he absolutely threw himself into the ground. — Davo M (@davo261088) December 12, 2020

His heads gone – should have been off earlier — Alan Macleod (@AlanMacleod14) December 12, 2020