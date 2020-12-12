Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Absolutely stupid’ – These Nottingham Forest fans condemn ‘unprofessional’ player following Brentford loss

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest slumped to yet another defeat at the City Ground as Brentford went back to London with all three points.

Forest haven’t won since a 2-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers on November 7, and a visit from Thomas Frank’s outfit wasn’t going to be easy, and it proved to be exactly that.

Henrik Dalsgaard opened the scoring for the Bees after 15 minutes, and after Forest pushed for an equaliser in the entire second half, they were hit twice late on by Josh DaSilva and Ivan Toney.

A stoppage time consolation was notched by Joe Worrall for Forest, but it still ended sourly for them as Anthony Knockaert was given his marching orders moments later, as the referee adjudged him to have dived inside the Brentford area.

The French winger didn’t seem to contest the decision, and it capped off another disappointing day for the Reds and Chris Hughton.

There are probably a whole host of players Forest fans could criticise for the performance, but after going down to get himself sent off, the finger is being pointed at Knockaert as he will now miss their midweek clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

Forest fans will see that as a major six-pointer as both teams are struggling, and Hughton could do with his best players being available – something which Knockaert now isn’t.

Some fans think he was harshly done by but others are infuriated at the 29-year-old – check out some of the best reactions from Forest fans below.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolutely stupid’ – These Nottingham Forest fans condemn ‘unprofessional’ player following Brentford loss

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: