‘Absolutely stonking’, ‘What a signing that is’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest transfer arrival

With their season now officially underway, Sheffield Wednesday have been getting busy in the transfer market now with no embargo to restrict them.

There’s still unlikely to be any transfer fees spent on players, with Darren Moore having to be shrewd when it comes to loans and free agents to bolster his playing squad.

Before today it was eight signings in total this summer and that included four loanees – EFL rules state that only five loan players can be selected in a matchday squad so realistically only one more could arrive at Hillsborough.

That fifth loanee has now joined and it is Wolves attacker Theo Corbeanu who has arrived at the Owls on a season-long deal from the Premier League side.

The 19-year-old is a full Canada international with six caps and two goals to his name and he was a regular feature for Wolves’ under-23 side in the Premier League 2 competition last season, playing 20 times and scoring five goals.

Corbeanu also made his first-team debut in a late season Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur so there is seemingly high hopes for the teenager, who is equally adept on the wing and as a striker.

He now makes his first venture into the EFL and Wednesday fans seem delighted that they’ve been able to get their hands on not only a top prospect but a full international.

💉💉💉 we’re really doin BITS this is so exciting for next season, just cannot wait for it to start now https://t.co/bi7cu91ssI — Lucy Jenkinson (@lucyjenko1) August 2, 2021

Absolutely stonking. We’ve got a better squad than our championship side https://t.co/uHhyr4voKv — Mal✌🏼 (@mallswfc) August 2, 2021

Good business once again. 🦉 https://t.co/0SrujhDIP1 — Jack Dernley (@j_dernnn) August 2, 2021

hand us title now🦉 https://t.co/BiKrMsY6YT — connor tingle (@connortingle6) August 2, 2021

what a signing that is btw https://t.co/E3c9a4N4GD — pars🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@joshpars_) August 2, 2021

what a signing that is — Sam Henfrey (@henfreysam1) August 2, 2021

I will quite literally name my first born son Darren at this rate #swfc https://t.co/MBnZdIqT8X — Chris (@Chris_Hague13) August 2, 2021