Sky Bet Championship

‘Absolutely staggering’, ‘Ridiculous’ – These Sunderland fans react as club linked with multi-million pound move for 27-y/o

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Sunderland are said to be interested in Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris, although it could take a fee of around £6m to do a deal.

It’s no secret that the Black Cats are on the lookout for a new striker this month and TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has suggested that the 27-year-old Posh man is on their radar.

Clarke-Harris was outstanding for Darren Ferguson’s men last season as they won promotion from the third tier, scoring 31 goals.

Therefore, he would be proven for Sunderland if the deal happened, however there would be concerns that he has failed to adapt to life in the Championship, with the former Rotherham man having just four goals to his name in the current campaign.

With that in mind, it’s fair to say that the majority of fans are not at all happy with the prospect of paying such a fee for Clarke-Harris, with many not convinced Sunderland would spend such an amount on a single player anyway.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


