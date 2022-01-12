‘Absolutely staggering’, ‘Ridiculous’ – These Sunderland fans react as club linked with multi-million pound move for 27-y/o

Sunderland are said to be interested in Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris, although it could take a fee of around £6m to do a deal.

Lee Johnson keen to take Jonson Clarke-Harris to #SAFC from #PUFC. Transfer fee could be an issue though. Don't have a figure but told it could be more than £6m. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 12, 2022

It’s no secret that the Black Cats are on the lookout for a new striker this month and TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has suggested that the 27-year-old Posh man is on their radar.

Clarke-Harris was outstanding for Darren Ferguson’s men last season as they won promotion from the third tier, scoring 31 goals.

Therefore, he would be proven for Sunderland if the deal happened, however there would be concerns that he has failed to adapt to life in the Championship, with the former Rotherham man having just four goals to his name in the current campaign.

Have any of these 30 ex-Sunderland players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Lee Cattermole Yes No

With that in mind, it’s fair to say that the majority of fans are not at all happy with the prospect of paying such a fee for Clarke-Harris, with many not convinced Sunderland would spend such an amount on a single player anyway.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Re Jonson Clarke Harris. 1. He won't be dropping down a league.

2. He's worth £2m-£3m max. Talk of £6m 🤯 Ridiculous valuation. Total non story him being linked with Sunderland #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) January 12, 2022

I can see Burnley paying £15 plus mill for Stewart and we buy Jonson Clarke-Harris for 6 mill #SAFC — Arnott,Rowell and Elliot (@safcftm2015) January 12, 2022

Won't happen. And certainly not at that ridiculous price. Move on. #SAFC — Andy McGuire (@RokerPark150705) January 12, 2022

Considering we haven’t spend £6 million in over 3 seasons I can’t see it. We still have a clown car full n the board remember — General Mayhem (@Tony_young78) January 12, 2022

Not a chance, seen him a few times, league 1 player at best and that sort of money absolutely staggering — Shaun Hall (@Shaun_Hall23) January 12, 2022

We don’t have £6 never mind 6 million — Gary Addison (@Addison1978G) January 12, 2022