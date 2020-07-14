‘Absolutely’ – Should Leeds United be looking to reach important agreement in the summer? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s safe to say that Marcelo Bielsa has made a positive impact in his time with Leeds United to date, with the Yorkshire-based side well in contention to win promotion into the Premier League this season.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Brentford with three matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The long-term future of Bielsa with Leeds remains somewhat ‘up in the air’ though, with the Argentine’s current deal with the club set to expire at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Speaking in an interview with TYCSports, Bielsa’s brother Rafael dropped a hint that the Leeds boss will sign a new deal with the club if they are to win promotion into the Premier League this term.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve spoken to him but the question should be, how could you not renew your contract if you go up as champions?

“It’s always better to go to the Premier League with a team where you know all the players.”

But should it be a no-brainer for Leeds to offer Bielsa a new deal at the earliest of opportunities?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

If Leeds go up and Bielsa walks away without signing a new deal, I’d be staggered.

He’s never managed in the Premier League and is surely going to want to test himself against the best.

People like Pep Guardiola adore the 64-year-old and although he will be modest about it, Bielsa would surely love to go up against him a couple more times on the biggest stage.

Ultimately, it’s hard to see him going if they are promoted; he’s invested in Leeds and clearly enjoys being at the club.

Promotion is the final obstacle to overcome before negotiations can begin.

George Harbey:

This is undoubtedly a no-brainer.

Marcelo Bielsa has completely transformed Leeds United and turned them into the side they are today, and promotion looked to be impossible before the Argentine arrived at Elland Road.

If Leeds go up, which looks inevitable right now, then I would be absolutely stunned if Bielsa doesn’t stay and help Leeds cement their place back in the top-flight, after putting in so much hard work to help them achieve their goals and make a long-awaited return to the top-flight.

He is a laid-back character, though, and I would definitely expect him to stay at Elland Road beyond this season if they win promotion.

He would be daft not to put pen to paper.

George Dagless:

Absolutely.

Leeds are bound to want him to stay and then it’ll be all up to him and whether he wants to.

There seems to be no suggestion that he would walk, particularly if they do go up into the Premier League, and I think the challenge of managing in the top flight is one he wants to experience before he is done with the game.

The Leeds challenge and English football appealed to Bielsa, that is why he came, and if they go up I expect both parties to be eager to go into this new era together.