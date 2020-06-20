Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brentford

‘Absolutely shocking’ – Plenty of Fulham fans react to performance of 26-y/o v Brentford

Published

2 mins ago

on

Fulham supporters have bemoaned the performance of defender Joe Bryan following their 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford in what could prove to be a pivotal result in their season.

Scott Parker’s side had the chance to put some real pressure on both West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United ahead of their first fixtures back in the Championship, but despite getting off to a strong start in the first half even nearly taking the lead with Bobby Reid hitting the bar, they fell away in the final minutes and fell to a defeat.

Bryan was given the challenge of trying to keep Brentford’s attacking players quiet down the left hand side of Fulham’s defence, but the more the game went on the more the 26-year-old struggled especially as Parker’s side opened up more pushing for a winner in the latter stages of the second period.

The defender was caught out as Emiliano Marcondes broke clear down the right for Brentford and played a dangerous ball into the box for Said Benrahma to give the Brentford the lead with just two minutes remaining – and then Bryan was also unable to handle the pace and trickery of Marcondes as he cut inside and fired the ball into the net to seal the win in stoppage time.

There were a couple of moments where Bryan did produce some dangerous balls into the box, but too often he wasted the chance to deliver with real quality, and in the end it was the defender’s defensive errors towards the end of the game that saw Fulham fail to pick up at least a point.

Here then, we take a look at how Fulham fans reacted to his performance on social media…


