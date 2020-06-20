‘Absolutely shocking’ – Plenty of Fulham fans react to performance of 26-y/o v Brentford

Fulham supporters have bemoaned the performance of defender Joe Bryan following their 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford in what could prove to be a pivotal result in their season.

Scott Parker’s side had the chance to put some real pressure on both West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United ahead of their first fixtures back in the Championship, but despite getting off to a strong start in the first half even nearly taking the lead with Bobby Reid hitting the bar, they fell away in the final minutes and fell to a defeat.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Fulham or not?

1 of 11 Actor Hugh Grant is a Fulham fan. True False

Bryan was given the challenge of trying to keep Brentford’s attacking players quiet down the left hand side of Fulham’s defence, but the more the game went on the more the 26-year-old struggled especially as Parker’s side opened up more pushing for a winner in the latter stages of the second period.

The defender was caught out as Emiliano Marcondes broke clear down the right for Brentford and played a dangerous ball into the box for Said Benrahma to give the Brentford the lead with just two minutes remaining – and then Bryan was also unable to handle the pace and trickery of Marcondes as he cut inside and fired the ball into the net to seal the win in stoppage time.

There were a couple of moments where Bryan did produce some dangerous balls into the box, but too often he wasted the chance to deliver with real quality, and in the end it was the defender’s defensive errors towards the end of the game that saw Fulham fail to pick up at least a point.

Here then, we take a look at how Fulham fans reacted to his performance on social media…

Harrison Reed and Ream were the only 2 good players today. Mitro was ok but he should stand out for us. Bryan is shocking defensively it’s unreal. Cairney was too slow and Knockaert might have the passion and work rates, but definitely not the pace or skill.#FFC #FULBRE #EFL — Will Oakley (@TrustyFulhamFan) June 20, 2020

Where was Joe Bryan? #ffc he’s been absolutely shocking today. — Jake Frost (@JJPFrost96) June 20, 2020

Knockaert and Bryan still terrible. Not much has changed #FFC — Sean Waller (@Sean23Waller) June 20, 2020

Hope we sign a new LB in the summer Bryan is so average #ffc — Lee Warner (@LeeWarner19) June 20, 2020

Nice to see Joe Bryan has been working on his defending #ffc — Creed Bratton (@JordanHarrisonn) June 20, 2020

Disappointing. Poor use of substitutes, Bryan and Denis poor. Cairney anonymous. Nice to watch football that matters again but automatics look unlikely. Not by any means as one sided as the last game but to lose twice to Brentford with the players we have… #ffc — Andy McNeill (@fulmcg) June 20, 2020

Ah well, looks like play offs now #FFC ⚪️⚫️ Game could have gone either way I thought. Thought generally we were OK but Brentford had better attacking bench options. Reed excellent. TC and Bryan looked most affected by the lay off #FULBRE — Darren Brown (@Dazzer0306) June 20, 2020