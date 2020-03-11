‘Absolutely shocking’ – Many Portsmouth fans turn on Kenny Jackett after latest selection claim

Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough was dropped for the draw with Fleetwood Town last night as Kenny Jackett decided to “take him out of the firing line”, which has left many fans of the South Coast club fuming.

Pompey were held to a 2-2 draw by the Cod Army in the top-six clash, meaning Jackett’s side have now failed to win in their last three games in all competitions.

First-half goals from Barrie McKay and Sean Raggett meant the sides went in level at the break.

Fleetwood defender Harry Souttar scored a spectacular own-goal just three minutes after the restart but then redeemed himself by nodding in an equaliser seven minutes later.

One man that didn’t feature for Pompey was Whatmough. The 23-year-old defender made his first league appearance of the season against Peterborough United on the weekend but was hauled off by Jackett at half time.

The centre-back wasn’t included against the Trawlermen and Jackett told Andrew Moon from the BBC after the game that it was not due to injury but because he wanted to “take him out of the firing line”.

That claim appears to have infuriated the Fratton Park faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Read the reaction of Pompey fans here:

Absolutely shocking man management. Left him on the bench week after week, no minutes in the cup games, then chucks him straight in against the best attack in the league, hauls him off at half time and then drops him completely. Awful. — Dan Horton (@Real_Dan_Horton) March 10, 2020

After stitching him up a treat! — ᔕᗩᖇᗩᕼ (@sarahpfc) March 10, 2020

Now about rest some players, and not burn them out like last season! — Martin Wake (@martinwake81) March 10, 2020

😂😂😂😂 but thought he would put him in it against L1 best striker. Why oh why are we putting up with this? — Graham Berry (@GBerry1984) March 11, 2020

Man management at it’s finest. Next week old ken explains why defending with 11 at corners doesn’t invite more attackers, also playing long aimless balls in the hope that a forward gets off a long range shot is best #Pompey — Chris (@muller148) March 11, 2020

Ridiculous reason to take him out the side tonight. Playing a full back at CB is silly and left us exposed tonight. If he is not given minutes then he can’t get over this injury and get back into the swing of things — George ‘Ginge’ Marston (@Ginge__M) March 11, 2020

Exactly, he will he admit that he was wrong doing that? No — Martin Wake (@martinwake81) March 10, 2020