Portsmouth

‘Absolutely shocking’ – Many Portsmouth fans turn on Kenny Jackett after latest selection claim

Published

34 seconds ago

on

Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough was dropped for the draw with Fleetwood Town last night as Kenny Jackett decided to “take him out of the firing line”, which has left many fans of the South Coast club fuming.

Pompey were held to a 2-2 draw by the Cod Army in the top-six clash, meaning Jackett’s side have now failed to win in their last three games in all competitions.

First-half goals from Barrie McKay and Sean Raggett meant the sides went in level at the break.

Fleetwood defender Harry Souttar scored a spectacular own-goal just three minutes after the restart but then redeemed himself by nodding in an equaliser seven minutes later.

One man that didn’t feature for Pompey was Whatmough. The 23-year-old defender made his first league appearance of the season against Peterborough United on the weekend but was hauled off by Jackett at half time.

The centre-back wasn’t included against the Trawlermen and Jackett told Andrew Moon from the BBC after the game that it was not due to injury but because he wanted to “take him out of the firing line”.

That claim appears to have infuriated the Fratton Park faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Read the reaction of Pompey fans here:


