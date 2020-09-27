‘Absolutely shocking’, ‘Gives us nothing’ – Many Charlton fans point finger at one man following Lincoln defeat

Charlton Athletic slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Lincoln City in the first game since Thomas Sandgaard’s takeover was completed and many Addicks fans have been critical of striker Macauley Bonne.

The Danish businessman became Charlton’s new owner earlier this week and the trip to Lincoln to face the Imps was their first game in the Sandgaard era.

Unfortunately, the Addicks were unable to start things with a win as Michael Appleton’s men were too strong for them.

Jorge Grant grabbed the opener in first-half injury time, while Lewis Montsma headed in a second with two minutes left of the game.

Lee Bowyer’s men had more opportunities than their hosts but were not clinical enough, hitting the target with just two of their 14 shots.

Bonne, who was impressive in the Championship in his debut season at the Valley last term, struggled to make much of an impact in the final third.

The striker had just two shots, hit the target only once, and lost possession 12 times against the Imps (Sofascore).

The 24-year-old’s display appears to have caught the attention of Charlton fans for all the wrong reasons, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

I thought Macauley Bonne had another poor game as well. He's not pulling his weight. Clearly has the ability because he shows glimpses of it at times, but lacks consistency! He's not reliable as it stands. #cafc — Valley Floyd Fred (@ValleyFloydFred) September 27, 2020

Bonne isn’t even league one level looks out of depth against Lincoln , no wonder we went down last season with him up top for most campaign — jasper (@jasperCafc) September 27, 2020

If someone offers 500k plus for Bonne I’ll drive him there myself #cafc — GOAT (@ThePickledGoat) September 27, 2020

Bonne is absolutely shocking, but then who else have we got. The building starts! #cafc — Liam Sheppard (@IrishShep82) September 27, 2020

Matthews in, another centre back to replace deji, sell bonne, find a striker that looks interested. #cafc — Rheas (@smit112) September 27, 2020

Bonne literally gives us nothing up top 🙃 don’t even think I’ve ever seen him take 1 defender on 😴#cafc — Bradley Rice (@BradRicey10) September 27, 2020

Sell Bonne, I’d take a fiver for him. We need 7/8 more players or we are going to really struggle. Oshilaja… stealing a living. #cafc — Matthew Valley (@mateo_texino) September 27, 2020

Deji get rid

Bonne get rid

Purrington get rid#cafc — hendrik johan (@HJCruyff) September 27, 2020

Think I’d take £5 for Macauley Bonne 😂 #cafc — Charlotte Brown xx (@Char_Brownx) September 27, 2020

Bonne is so bad man 😭😭 — cafc___ (@cafc___) September 27, 2020