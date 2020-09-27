Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic News

‘Absolutely shocking’, ‘Gives us nothing’ – Many Charlton fans point finger at one man following Lincoln defeat

Charlton Athletic slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Lincoln City in the first game since Thomas Sandgaard’s takeover was completed and many Addicks fans have been critical of striker Macauley Bonne. 

The Danish businessman became Charlton’s new owner earlier this week and the trip to Lincoln to face the Imps was their first game in the Sandgaard era.

Unfortunately, the Addicks were unable to start things with a win as Michael Appleton’s men were too strong for them.

Jorge Grant grabbed the opener in first-half injury time, while Lewis Montsma headed in a second with two minutes left of the game.

Lee Bowyer’s men had more opportunities than their hosts but were not clinical enough, hitting the target with just two of their 14 shots.

Bonne, who was impressive in the Championship in his debut season at the Valley last term, struggled to make much of an impact in the final third.

The striker had just two shots, hit the target only once, and lost possession 12 times against the Imps (Sofascore).

The 24-year-old’s display appears to have caught the attention of Charlton fans for all the wrong reasons, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


