‘Absolutely shocking’ – Danny Mills rips into former Leeds United boss David O’Leary

Former Leeds United right-back Danny Mills has ripped into ex-Whites boss David O’Leary, slamming his tactics and even claiming the Leeds players did not like him.

O’Leary oversaw some of Leeds United’s most memorable moments, notably delivering several top six Premiership finishes, and a Champions League semi-final, where they lost to eventual runners-up Valencia.

Speaking to Tubes’ Youtube channel, Mills did not hold back in his assessment of the 61-year-old, saying: “Dave O’Leary was shocking, absolutely shocking and I’ve said that many many times.

“People said how did you have such a good team, baring in mind we were Champions League, third, fourth, fifth in the Premier League, he assembled a very good young squad that were all very hungry, desperate to do well and we just went out and played.

“The formation that we had worked perfectly, apart from Rio, nobody really went on and enhanced their career after that, that time at Leeds was our peak time.

“He (O’Leary) wasn’t a great coach, everyone thought he was great when he first signed and he turned the Irish charm on and it was alright, it was all my young babes, tactically he was poor, the lads didn’t particularly like him, and that’s why we struggled.

“Before I went to the World Cup he slaughtered me, there was a two page spread in one of the tabloids, hammered me, he said if he ever plays like that again he will never play for me again.

O’Leary managed the Yorkshire club from 1998 until 2002, and was sacked by Peter Risdale to be replaced by Terry Venables.

The verdict

It’s a brutally honest verdict from the now Sky Sports pundit, and may certainly raise eyebrows among Leeds fans.

Ultimately, looking from an outside perspective, O’Leary was very successful at Elland Road, with the side consistently battling in the higher echelons of the Premiership, whilst also contending for European honours.

Whether all these former Leeds players did actually dislike O’Leary to the extent of Mills is yet to be seen, but one thing is for certain, O’Leary won’t be on Mills’ Christmas card list anytime soon.