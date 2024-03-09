Highlights Johnston's impact at West Brom has been undeniable, with fans and former players alike praising his outstanding form on loan from Celtic.

Palmer believes a permanent move for Johnston should be a priority for West Brom, highlighting the winger's contributions to their playoff push.

Despite Johnston's contract with Celtic, the prospect of a permanent move is intriguing, as he continues to impress and become a fan favorite at West Brom.

Carlton Palmer believes that former club West Brom must do all they can to bring Mikey Johnston to the club on a permanent basis after his outstanding start on loan from Celtic.

Mikey Johnston impresses for West Brom

Carlos Corberan’s side have lost just once in their past eight games, which has helped them take a firm grip on fifth place as they look to reach the play-offs this season.

A key reason for that has been Johnston, with the winger having joined late in the January window on loan from Celtic.

And, he’s taken no time to settle, with the 24-year-old’s excellent long-range strike against QPR in the week his fourth in eight games for Albion. As well as the high quality goals, Johnston has been a constant threat down the flanks with his pace and dribbling ability.

Therefore, fans are already hoping that an agreement can be reached with Celtic in the summer that will make the move a permanent one.

The Ireland international has a deal that runs until 2026 with the Glasgow giants, but the fact he has been allowed to leave despite their struggles this season suggests he is not part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans.

Carlton Palmer: Mikey Johnston a fan favourite

With the wide players at Celtic failing to convince this season, it’s prompted some to wonder why they let him go.

But, speaking to FLW, Palmer explained how a change in club was what Johnston needed, as he made it clear the Baggies should be doing all they can to bring him in permanently.

“I’m not surprised Celtic let him leave on loan, they have a lot of players at the football club, so some needed to get out to get game time, and this is what happens.

“You want a player to go out on loan, impress, which is what Mikey Johnston has done. He’s been absolutely sensational under Carlos Corberan and West Brom are punching above their weight in the play-off places, and finishing in the top six would be a fantastic achievement.

“Johnston is still under contract at Celtic but it will be one of those at the end of the season where talks take place. I think West Brom should be looking to bring him to the club on a permanent basis.

“He’s become a fan favourite, and with Shilen Patel having taken over, hopefully in the summer the manager will be afforded funds to bring in players to make sure West Brom can be in and around the automatic promotion places next season, should they not go up this season. And, one of those players the fans would certainly like to see at the football club is Johnston.”

A decision on Johnston’s future is not likely to be made until the summer, and his only focus right now will be helping Albion to the Premier League.

Corberan’s men are back in action at Huddersfield Town on Sunday, with Johnston sure to be in the starting XI as he looks to maintain his brilliant form.