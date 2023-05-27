Luton Town striker Elijah Adebayo notched a stunning assist in Saturday's Championship play-off final.

Rob Edwards' side lock horns with Coventry City under the Wembley arch for a place in the Premier League next season.

Adebayo's stunning Luton Town assist

Despite losing Tom Lockyer to a worrying injury early on, Luton were dominant in the first-half and took the lead through Jordan Clark on 23 minutes. The goal was Clark's, but it was created by a stunning piece of play from Adebayo.

The 25-year-old isolated Kyle McFadzean in the left-channel, turning the Coventry defender inside out before unselfishly teeing up Clark to finish.

It was a moment of real quality that you can see here:

Adebayo would go on to have a first-half goal ruled out for handball, with Luton heading into the break with a 1-0 lead.

However, despite Adebayo and Luton dominating the first-half, Coventry battled back in the second-half, with Gus Hamer pulling the Sky Blues level on 66 minutes.

The full-time score was 1-1, with the game heading into extra time.

*This story will be updated throughout the Championship play-off final*