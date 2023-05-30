Barnsley Chief Executive Khaled El-Ahmad has revealed he believes his side were robbed by the officials during yesterday's showdown with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Tykes would have been hoping to secure a return to the Championship by defeating their South Yorkshire rivals in the League One play-off final.

However, Barnsley instead went on to suffer heartbreak at Wembley Stadium as the Owls clinched victory in the closing stages of this fixture.

Following what was a relatively quiet first-half, the Reds appealed for a penalty following a challenge from Lee Gregory on Liam Kitching.

Referee Tim Robinson decided not to award a spot-kick.

Immediately after this incident, Barnsley were reduced to ten men as Adam Phillips was shown a red card for a mistimed tackle on Gregory.

Despite this dismissal, the Reds continued to create chances as Kitching's header hit the crossbar before James Norwood was denied by Cameron Dawson.

In extra-time, Harry Isted produced two fantastic saves to prevent Michael Smith and Barry Bannan from scoring.

Luca Connell meanwhile squandered a great opportunity to score for Barnsley as he skewed an effort wide of the target.

This miss proved to be costly as Josh Windass netted the winning goal for the Owls as he headed home from Gregory's cross.

What has Khaled El-Ahmad said about the officials after Barnsley's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday?

Following his side's play-off final defeat, El-Ahmad decided to criticise the officials for the calls that they made during this fixture.

Speaking to ITV reporter Arif Ahmed, El-Ahmad said: "Tough loss, absolutely robbed by the referee.

"I've been quiet all season, had several emails with Mike Jones throughout the season, and this was just so evident if you look at the replay.

"Look, congratulations to Darren Moore, I think he as a person, everything he's gone through deserves it.

"But I feel it's unfortunate that we weren't given necessarily a fair chance.

"But I'm so extremely proud of the fans, the players, the staff, absolutely amazing.

"So that's something to try to, in a sense, enjoy or be proud of.

"But, it's a tough loss, and I'm disappointed with some of the referee's decisions.

"I've been quiet all year, but it is too obvious, unfortunately."

Is El-Ahmad's stance on the key flashpoints in Barnsley's defeat to the Owls understandable?

When you consider that both of these key flashpoints could have ended in different outcomes for Barnsley, El-Ahmad's anger towards the officials is understandable.

Gregory failed to win the ball and clearly kicked Kitching in the area, and thus it was a surprise that Robinson did not go and take a closer look at this decision using the VAR monitor.

As for Phillips' tackle, it could be considered as a harsh decision to dismiss him.

Barnsley will now need to dust themselves down before launching another attempt to secure promotion to the Championship later this year.