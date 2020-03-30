Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Absolutely right’, ‘No brainer’ – These Leeds United fans echo balanced thoughts of Millwall man

Jed Wallace has called for the current campaign to be finished, with the Millwall forward appearing to side with the likes of Leeds United.  

Leeds are desperate for the Championship season to be finalised, despite the outbreak of coronavirus that has put the campaign on hold, with Marcelo Bielsa just nine games away from leading the club back to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

Like Leeds, Millwall have plenty to play for, with Gary Rowett’s side sitting just two points outside the play-off places, giving them an outside chance of Premier League football.

Discussing the topic of voiding the season with Southwark News, Wallace said: “This season has to finish, in my opinion.  

“It’s absolutely not fair on the teams at the bottom and the teams like us. There are so many complicating factors.

“What happens if the season gets voided? Do teams like Cardiff get another year of [Premier League] parachute payments?

“If the season did end all the emotions that have gone through it – the atmosphere in the stadium when we beat Charlton, the atmosphere at Elland Road when Leeds beat us, staged a comeback – those moments then mean nothing.

“That’s what you play football for.” 

Despite the rivalry Leeds and Millwall have, plenty of Whites fans have welcomed the comments of Wallace.

Here, we break down the pick of what was said in response…

