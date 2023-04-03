Sheffield United picked up a timely win at the weekend against Norwich City.

Across the division Huddersfield Town were shocking Middlesbrough, beating them 4-2 at the John Smith's Stadium.

That made James McAtee's winner in Sheffield United's 1-0 win over Norwich that little bit sweeter at Carrow Road. Six points now separate the Blades in second and Boro in third, with Paul Heckingbottom's side also having a game in-hand over their closest rivals.

How did Iliman Ndiaye play in Sheffield United's win over Norwich?

Nidaye remains Sheffield United's talisman in the Championship this season, with the Senegal international once again helping Heckingbottom's side to three points.

In the build-up to McAtee's goal, which came via a deflected Max Lowe strike, it was Ndiaye that drove the attack forwards on the left before feeding the ball inside to Lowe.

However, the really eye-catching moment from Ndiaye came later on as Sheffield United saw out the game. The club have shared footage of the forward toying with Norwich defenders, holding the ball up and predictably knocking it through the legs of Christos Tzolis to retain possession.

The 23-year-old has been electric for the Blades this season, driving them towards the cusp of automatic promotion and also into the last-four of the FA Cup, with a semi-final clash against Man City to come later this month.

Supporters of the Blades can't help but purr when it comes to Ndiaye.

Here's a few of them discussing his close control:

Many others wanted to point out just where Ndiaye ranks in terms of current and former Blades.

Sheffield United's Easter fixtures

Heckingbottom's side face Wigan Athletic at Bramall Lane on Friday, before heading to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Easter Monday.