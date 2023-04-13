Ipswich Town fans have reacted angrily to the news that referee James Bell, who is a Sheffield Wednesday fan, will take charge of their game against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys host the Addicks at Portman Road in what is another crucial weekend in the League One promotion race.

Kieran McKenna's men dropped out of the automatic promotion places as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cheltenham Town at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium on Monday, which ended their run of eight consecutive wins and nine consecutive clean sheets.

Ipswich are currently third in the table, one point behind second-placed Plymouth Argyle and two points behind leaders Sheffield Wednesday, however they do have a game in hand on the Owls which means promotion is still in their hands.

The club have reportedly approached the relevant authorities about Bell's appointment, but there was a big reaction this morning when journalist Stuart Watson revealed that he would be officiating.

How have Ipswich fans reacted to the news?

Ipswich fans were less than impressed with the appointment, with many responding to Watson's tweet to condemn the decision and demanding the EFL reconsider.

However, not all Tractor Boys fans shared that view, with some saying his allegiances are not an issue.

But Wednesday fans were loving the news and were quick to get involved in the debate.