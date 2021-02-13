‘Absolutely ran the show’ – Many Sunderland fans eulogise over stunning player performance v Doncaster

Sunderland put in a masterclass of a performance against Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light – all in-front of their soon-to-be new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

The man who Black Cats fans are putting their hopes on pushing them up the football pyramid again watched on as they’d pretty much sealed the result before half-time.

That was because the in-form Charlie Wyke put Rovers to the sword with a first-half hat-trick – all headers from inside the box – continuing his renaissance in a red and white shirt.

Doncaster did pull a goal back early in the second half as Lee Burge was unfortunately credited with an own goal, but Wyke headed in yet another goal not long after to make it 4-1.

It wasn’t just Wyke making the headlines though – a certain winger who was outcasted by previous manager Phil Parkinson has come back into the side under Lee Johnson and that is Aiden McGeady.

The Irish maestro is one of the best players in League One on his day and he provided not one, not two, not even three – but all FOUR assists for Wyke’s goals.

The former Celtic and Everton man was in top form and if McGeady and Wyke can link up like that for the rest of the season, Sunderland will be big contenders for promotion back to the Championship.

Black Cats fans have been eulogising over McGeady on Twitter – check out some of their comments.

McGeady with what I’d honestly describe as the best individual performance from a Sunderland player that I’ve ever seen today. Regardless of division. Wyke outstanding too. #SAFC — Matt (@SAFCMatt98) February 13, 2021

Giving him a standing ovation as we speak from my living room — Spencer Davison (@SAFCSpencer) February 13, 2021

Magnificent — Daniel Armstrong (@DanTheMan_2006) February 13, 2021

Unplayable — Jonny Young (@jonny8686) February 13, 2021

Man of the match by far absolutely ran the show today class geads!! — Jai Oliver (@JaiOliver5) February 13, 2021

McGeady top drawer today #SAFC — James Rankin (@james____rankin) February 13, 2021

Worth a tenner to watch Aiden McGeady alone today……masterclass #SAFC — Neil Graney (@neil_graney) February 13, 2021