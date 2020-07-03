‘Absolutely’ – Potential transfer interest in Alex Mowatt if Barnsley fail survival mission: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley are well and truly in the thick of a relegation battle in the Championship.

Gerhard Struber’s charges sit in 23rd spot in the table, three points adrift of safety with them facing a massive clash against fellow strugglers Stoke on the weekend.

One of the Tykes’ most integral players this season has been central midfielder and captain Alex Mowatt, who has been a consistent, reliable figure in the heart of Barnsley’s midfield.

The former Leeds man has signed a one-year contract extension at Oakwell, but with relegation to League One a genuine possibility, he could be a man in demand come the summer transfer window.

With this in mind, do you expect their to be transfer interest in Alex Mowatt if Barnsley get relegated?

The team here at FLW offer their thoughts….

Alfie Burns

Absolutely. Even if Barnsley stay in the Championship, there’s going to be a few better placed clubs sniffing around a player of Mowatt’s calibre.

We saw Nottingham Forest linked in January and whilst they might be slightly above his level, we know that Mowatt has the potential to grow further with the right players around him.

He’s the Barnsley skipper and the move to Oakwell has really set his career back on the right path after a tough end to his Leeds United spell. At Elland Road we saw just how good Mowatt could be and, finally, he’s showing signs of reaching his potential.

There’s a job to do at Barnsley for now, but an interesting summer awaits and I would not be surprised at all to see Mowatt lured out of Oakwell.

Jacob Potter

Absolutely.

Mowatt has been a rare bright spark for Barnsley this season, and even though he’s recently committed his future to the club, that won’t stop other clubs from registering their interest in his services heading into the summer.

He has a considerable amount of experience of playing in the Championship, and I think that he’d be an excellent addition to a number of teams in the second tier.

With three goals and eight assists in all competitions this season for Barnsley, he can certainly cut it at this level next season.

I think Barnsley will be fighting a losing battle to keep Mowatt at the club heading into the summer transfer window, especially if they’re relegated into League One under the management of Gerhard Struber.

George Harbey

You’d have to expect there to be interest in Mowatt as well as a number of other Barnsley players if they go down this summer.

The likes of Mowatt, Cauley Woodrow and Conor Chaplin have all impressed since making the step-up to the Championship, and you would expect the club to sell them this summer if they go down in order to provide Gerhard Struber with the funds to rebuild.

Mowatt was a class above in League One and he contributed to so many goals, whether that was assisting or scoring himself, from the heart of midfield.

He’s still at a good age, and having established himself as a solid player at Championship level, he surely won’t be keen to step down a league having performed so well this term.

Fans should feel resigned to losing him if they go down this summer.