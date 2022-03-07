“Absolutely” – Portsmouth fan pundit urges club to secure transfer agreement for 26-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth will be aiming to keep their hopes of sealing a spot in the play-offs later this year alive by securing a positive result in their clash with Crewe Alexandra tomorrow.

Although Pompey are seven points adrift of Sheffield Wednesday who currently occupy sixth place in the third-tier, they do have a games in hand over Darren Moore’s side.

One of the individuals who is likely to feature against Crewe on Tuesday is Mahlon Romeo.

Since joining Portsmouth on a temporary deal from Millwall in the previous summer transfer window, the full-back has delivered some impressive performances in the third-tier.

Romeo registered his third assist of the season in last Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.84 in League One, it will be intriguing to see whether Romeo will be open to the possibility of making a permanent move to Portsmouth in the summer.

Pompey could potentially face competition for the full-back’s signature from Cardiff City.

A report from The News last week revealed that the Welsh side are keen on making a move for the full-back following the conclusion of the current campaign.

Making reference to Romeo, FLW’s Portsmouth fan pundit Tom Chappell has admitted that he would like to see the defender join Pompey on a full-time basis.

Speaking to FLW about Romeo, Chappell said: “I would like to think that the club will be doing all they can to secure a permanent deal.

“I know we didn’t go all out in January with the view to have some sort of cash left over in order to do these sorts of things like Romeo, like the Harness’ and the Curtis’ that will obviously be attracted from clubs higher above us in the English football pyramid.

“Mahlon Romeo for me, the way he can combine with Harness and really run the channels when Pompey are on top in a game is something that we’ve lacked for a number of years and it’s really something that’s provided us that edge on a lot of teams this season.

“So I would really be in favour of a permanent deal for Mahlon Romeo.

“He does cause an awful lot of defensive issues, particularly when we are all firing in an attacking sense in a fast pace, high line and ambitious football that Danny Cowley and Nicky like to implore on the side and Romeo is definitely the man for the job from that point of view.

“So I would really like that to be made permanent, absolutely.”