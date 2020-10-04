‘Absolutely phenomenal’ – Plenty of Swansea City fans react to player’s impressive performance

Swansea City earned an impressive victory against Millwall on Saturday, meaning they remain unbeaten after an excellent start to the season.

It was a fairly even match for the majority of the first-half with neither side breaking the deadlock, however the Swans were dominant on the ball.

The Swans sparked into life in the second-half and once more grabbed three points, with the help of young defender Ben Cabango, who managed to net for the club.

The 20-year-old has come into the Swansea side and been brilliant under the guidance of Steve Cooper, and the club hope he can be another player to come through their excellent youth system.

Cabango once again proved why he’s so highly-rated by the supporters, and why many think he will go onto have a big career at the Welsh side.

Here’s how the Swansea fans reacted to yet another good performance from the player…

Ben Cabango is absolutely phenomenal. I hope you’re watching, Ryan Giggs. pic.twitter.com/HMQQaLlDx7 — tom 🦢 (Was JacksAngle) (@TrickyTivonge) October 3, 2020

None of this Van Dijk or Ramos malarkey, Cabango all day. — Jordan (@JordanWebber96) October 3, 2020

CABANGO omgggg get in my boy — Hannah (@hannmaunder_) October 3, 2020

great game from cabango,glad he’s got a goal — scfccullen (@scfccullen1) October 3, 2020

Cabango played a one-two off his own shin to throw the Millwall defence then smashed it in 😂 Get in there 👊 — Huw Mellor (@marchamjack) October 3, 2020

What a finish by Cabango 😂 — Nicholas Rees 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Nicholas_Rees) October 3, 2020

Over the moon for Cabango. — Scott (@Scott__Abe) October 3, 2020