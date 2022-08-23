“Absolutely phenomenal” – Hull City fan pundit gives verdict on new Tigers signing

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following their takeover earlier in the year, Shota Arveladze was keen to add to his Hull City squad this summer in the hope that his side can push further up the league this year.

Therefore, the signing of Ozan Tufan at the start of the summer came as a shock to some given his unsuccessful loan spell with Watford in the Premier League last season.

The midfielder had his deal terminated by Roy Hodgson in January after making just seven top flight appearances for the Hornets.

Nevertheless, the Tigers stuck by their man throughout pre-season which seemed to pay off as Tufan scored for his side on the first day of the season and has gone on to get another goal since then.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves what he thinks of the new man so far: “Absolutely phenomenal.

“The Watford fans gave him a bit of a grilling when he came to us, they were assuring us we were getting this lazy disinterested player that just wasn’t good enough at all and were practically laughing at us for taking him on but the fans have shown him love since he signed and he’s just been so, so good.

“His ability to carry the ball from defence to attack, his ability to find space in that pocket behind the defence and the midfield, his eye for a pass, his close ball control, he’s scoring goals, he looks a threat from range, shooting for set pieces look great, it just seems like he’s got everything.

“He’s looking at the minute to be the signing of the season when you know maybe we thought the likes of Seri would be or Oscar Estupinan but he’s just been so good and to say that he’s only going to get better as the season goes along is very exciting indeed.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Hull City midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Tom Huddlestone? Arsenal U21 Chelsea U21 Liverpool U21 Man United U21

The Verdict:

This seems to be a signing that has really paid off for Hull City so far and both the club and the player will be happy about the way it’s going.

There were some raised eyebrows when the Tigers signed the player, especially given he was one of the first in the door this summer, but he seems to have settled in well and adapted to the league easily.

It’s no secret that last season didn’t go to plan for him although you have to consider the fact that Watford had a poor season with little stability last season which can’t have helped him settle.

If he carries on his good form for the Tigers this season, he will definitely be one of the standout performers.