‘Absolutely pathetic’ – Many Sunderland fans react to 28-year-old’s display vs Hull City

Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge endured a difficult evening as the Black Cats were unable to record their first Stadium of Light victory under Lee Johnson.

Burge, who recently wrested the number one shirt from Remi Matthews, has started all five league matches since Johnson’s arrival, but suffered an early injury to his face against Hull City, which was the catalyst for a nightmare opening period.

Following a collision with Hull’s Mallik Wilks, the Black Cats stopper got a kick to the face and only continued after a lengthy break in play.

Burge would then drop former Sunderland man George Honeyman’s free-kick, allowing Reece Burke to opening the scoring from close-range.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Sunderland in 2020?

1 of 20 Have Sunderland had a player sent-off in 2020? Yes No

It was an disastrous moment for the Black Cats goalkeeper, who was unsurprising replaced by Matthews at half-time – with the ex-Coventry man deemed not fit enough to continue.

Here’s how the Stadium of Light faithful reacted to Burge’s first-half performance on Twitter:

If Lee Burge was a boxer, the towel would come in #safc — gavinsand (@gavinsand) January 9, 2021

Professional goalkeeper that can’t catch a simple ball. Absolutely pathetic lee burge #safc — liam mcmanus (@liammcm54994114) January 9, 2021

Lee burge defo can’t see 😂 he needs to go off #safc — Danielle Walker (@danwalkerxx) January 9, 2021

Awful goal to concede. Burge doesn’t look like he’s recovered at all — LWOS Sunderland AFC (@LWOS_SAFC) January 9, 2021

Leadbitter, wills, onien,scowen, mcgeady, diamond to stay

To go,

Maguire has 6 good games a season, Power – just not good enough

Graham and wyke- aren't natural goalscorers,Hume- no end product

Mcfadzean- average league 1

Burge- mistakes

McLaughlin- average — David Bayley (@davidbayley26) January 9, 2021

Stupid foul and Burge error for goal. Got level out of blue. Been even last 15 minutes but they could have been out of site. Mind you keeper should have been off. — Terence Crombie (@Terry94023972) January 9, 2021

Why isnt Matthews in goal? — Tom (@VeldTom) January 9, 2021