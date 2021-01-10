Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Absolutely pathetic’ – Many Sunderland fans react to 28-year-old’s display vs Hull City

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge endured a difficult evening as the Black Cats were unable to record their first Stadium of Light victory under Lee Johnson.

Burge, who recently wrested the number one shirt from Remi Matthews, has started all five league matches since Johnson’s arrival, but suffered an early injury to his face against Hull City, which was the catalyst for a nightmare opening period.

Following a collision with Hull’s Mallik Wilks, the Black Cats stopper got a kick to the face and only continued after a lengthy break in play.

Burge would then drop former Sunderland man George Honeyman’s free-kick, allowing Reece Burke to opening the scoring from close-range.

It was an disastrous moment for the Black Cats goalkeeper, who was unsurprising replaced by Matthews at half-time – with the ex-Coventry man deemed not fit enough to continue.

Here’s how the Stadium of Light faithful reacted to Burge’s first-half performance on Twitter:


