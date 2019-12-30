‘Absolutely outstanding’ – The Leeds United player who pundit picked out as star man against Birmingham City

Ian Holloway has heaped praise on Luke Ayling for his role in Leeds United’s stunning victory over Birmingham City.

The 28-year-old played a key role in the 5-4 victory over the Blues including getting himself on the scoresheet and setting up two goals for his teammates at St Andrews.

Ayling has been a key player for Marcelo Bielsa so far this term, and speaking to EFL on Quest, Holloway said that he expects the Yorkshire side to be a real force this term.

He said: “Luke Ayling just summed it up for me.

“I thought he was absolutely outstanding. There was a real important tackle in that last bit.

“Luke scored a goal and made two others. What a game he has had – he just kept driving forward. The ability he has to do that [his goal]. He just kept moving forward.

“He [Bielsa] has made them so brilliant to watch. I would be very worried if I was everyone else now because they are showing all sorts of spirit now.”

The verdict

He doesn’t often get the credit he deserves but Luke Ayling has been excellent this term.

The 28-year-old has been key for Marcelo Bielsa and will no doubt be a massive part of any hopes of securing promotion this term.

His performance against Birmingham City was outstanding, and the hope will be that he can continue to maintain those standards in the coming months.