‘Absolutely outstanding’ – Plenty of Sheffield United fans praise key man after Nottingham Forest draw

Lewis Grabban’s 83rd-minute finish from a Brennan Johnson cross prevented Sheffield United from taking all three points at the City Ground last night, as they secured a 1-1 draw against a rejuvenated Nottingham Forest side.

This outcome came as no surprise to many Blades fans, who have seen the East Midlands outfit revive their 2021/22 campaign under Welshman Steve Cooper after Chris Hughton’s dismissal and look a much better team since switching to their new system.

They went unbeaten in their opening five games under the 41-year-old, managing to climb out of the relegation zone with 13 points from a possible 15 before a recent setback against Fulham and consecutive draws against Queens Park Rangers and Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.

Quiz: Have each of these 24-ex Sheffield United academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Has George Long ever played in the Premier League - Yes or no? Yes No

Meanwhile, recently relegated United have struggled to get going since their demotion from the Premier League earlier this year, winning just five of their opening 16 fixtures, and currently sit in 15th.

They will drop down another place this evening if Preston North End secure an unlikely win against unbeaten side AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Regardless of that though, this has been an incredibly disappointing start to life back in the Championship for the South Yorkshire outfit who would have been expected to be near the top of the table after appointing two-time promotion-winner Jokanovic back in May.

But despite some United players receiving criticism after failing to win all three points at the City Ground last night, one key figure in Chris Basham was the subject of praise by many supporters on Twitter.

We take a look at some of those comments on the defender below.

Basham tonight, Our best defender, our best midfielder. Just play him #sufc ⚔️ — Adam (@adz6786) November 2, 2021

Defensive frailties rearing their ugly head again, despite a solid return from Basham. Blades MOTM. #twitterblades #SUFC — Tyrone James (@tyronej1984) November 2, 2021

CHRIS BASHAM, absolutely outstanding tonight. I don’t understand how he doesn’t get played much, he looks like he’s never stopped. Our MOTM tonight. Bashambauer👏🏼⚔️🔴⚪️ #SUFC — Hybrid ELiXr👻🎃 (@ELiXrLH) November 2, 2021

It's getting boring now Slav. Play a formation and style of football that suits your players. There is no way Chris Basham wants to play a 40 yard diag across his own box but yet he's been our MOM. I'm losing patience #sufc — David Booth (@Boothd8) November 2, 2021

Don’t anyone tell me Basham shouldn’t be first name on team sheet…… #basham #sufc #twitterblades — Lianne Black (@liannepip) November 2, 2021

Gave 100% tonight as always, first name on team sheet on Saturday! https://t.co/MkbBcb3tLA — Helen-Marie Thompson (@helenmarie88) November 2, 2021