‘Absolutely outstanding’ – Nottingham Forest quoted 7-figure fee for 23-goal poacher: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest will have to pay £5million if they’re to sign Jerry Yates this summer, according to reports from Nottingham Live.

Chris Hughton’s side are clearly focused on bringing in a new striker this summer with the Blackpool man being one of the names linked with a move to the City Ground.

Yates enjoyed an excellent season with the Tangerines last term after scoring 23 goals and creating nine more his teammates as Blackpool went on to secure promotion from League One via the play-offs.

A £5million fee would be a significant outlay for Forest, but would Jerry Yates be worth the price tag?

The team at FLW have their say…

Toby Wilding

I do think that this is a fair price tag for Blackpool to place on Yates going into the transfer window.

The striker was absolutely outstanding for the Seasiders in helping them win promotion last season with his prolific return in front of goal, so there is no way they are going to want to let him go cheaply this summer.

Given he has two years – plus the option for the club to extend by a further 12 months – remaining on his contract at Bloomfield Road, there is also no pressure on them to sell the striker any time soon, so they are in a position to place whatever sort of valuation they want to on Yates’ head.

Indeed, Blackpool are going to be competing at the same level as those clubs who have been linked with Yates next season, so if they are going to challenge those sides in the coming campaign, then they are going to have to take a strong stance with regards to transfer interest in their key players such as Yates, so this valuation does make sense to me.

Jordan Rushworth This would seem to be a valuation that shows Blackpool mean business in terms of keeping hold of Jerry Yates this summer and they will be hoping that Nottingham Forest in the current climate would not be willing to pay up to £5 million for a single player this summer. Blackpool might have been forced into a position where they needed to sell Yates this summer had they not won that League One play-off final. However, they are now in a position where they do not need to sell the forward and in fact, they need to do all they can to retain his services if they are going to be able to thrive back in the Championship. Yates is a player that looks more than ready to make the step up to the Championship and show what he can do at that level after his previous attempts with Rotherham United. He is a genuine goalscorer and he offers a lot of quality in the build-up as well and that is why Forest are so keen to bring him in. Blackpool are right to demand as high a fee as possible for arguably their most important player and I would be surprised if Forest were prepared to come in and meet their £5 million valuation. In the current climate, the price tag might be a little too high, but the Tangerines will not to sell so that is why he is valued so highly. Jacob Potter It’s a fair asking price from Blackpool, that’s for sure. Yates was their star man in their promotion-winning season last term, and they’re not going to want to sell him this summer ideally. If they were to do that, then they’ll be wanting to get a sizeable fee for his services, and one that can be reinvested in finding a good enough replacement for Yates. I still wouldn’t be surprised to see some of the interested parties match their valuation of him this summer though, as he’s more than good enough to be playing for a club challenging for a top-six finish this season.