Millwall got the job done against Swansea City last night to further strengthen their play-off hopes in the Sky Bet Championship.

It was not the best Millwall performance in the world as they saw off Swansea 2-1 but, ultimately, a win is a win and sometimes you need to just grind out results when you're not playing your best.

Indeed, that is what the Lions did with a result that will keep hopes more than afloat over a play-off finish this season and fans on Twitter were quick to praise their defenders in particular following the full-time result.

Charlie Cresswell earned high praise for his performance but Murray Wallace also took a great deal of the plaudits, with supporters eager to express their gratitude for the Scotsman's rear-guard action last night.

Let's take a look at what was said on social media with his performance in mind...

Millwall have some really fine defenders in their side and their fans can always rest assured that the backline is going to be difficult to beat and always be competitive against Championship attackers.

Wallace had a fine game last night and the Lions can now look forward to playing Huddersfield this weekend and potentially getting another win on the board.