‘Absolutely outstanding’, ‘Immense’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to 24-y/o’s display in win over Bournemouth

Middlesbrough moved to within two points of the play-off places after a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Riverside Stadium yesterday.

Chris Wilder has done a magnificent job with the Teesside outfit since he was named as Neil Warnock’s successor, with Boro having picked up ten points from his five games in charge, which includes a four-game unbeaten run.

And, Dael Fry was key to the victory, and clean sheet, against the Cherries on Saturday afternoon.

Even though Scott Parker’s men had chances, the centre-back largely kept the free-scoring Dominic Solanke quiet, with an impressive display that showed his physicality as well as his composure in possession.

As you would expect, Boro fans were delighted with the 24-year-old’s display, who has been part of a defensive unit that has kept successive clean sheets since his return from injury under Wilder.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Fry’s performance from Twitter…

Dael fry was absolutely outstanding today, to keep someone like solanke quiet for 90 mins is a big job and he smashed it — jordan walker (@jordanw66544248) December 18, 2021

Dael Fry is immense — Alex Hall (@boro_alex2) December 18, 2021

Dael Fry is fantastic. — The Boro Breakdown Podcast (@Boro_Breakdown) December 18, 2021

Isiah Jones will get motm but dael fry is honestly unreal. I think he’s better than Ben Gibson ever was — Joe (@Joembutler) December 18, 2021

Dael Fry emptying Dominic Solanke out of his pocket, when he gets home — Lewis Thompson (@LewisThompson7) December 18, 2021

Dael Fry outstanding today. — Colin Galloway (@ColinG2013) December 18, 2021