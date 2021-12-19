Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Absolutely outstanding’, ‘Immense’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to 24-y/o’s display in win over Bournemouth

Published

7 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough moved to within two points of the play-off places after a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Riverside Stadium yesterday.

Chris Wilder has done a magnificent job with the Teesside outfit since he was named as Neil Warnock’s successor, with Boro having picked up ten points from his five games in charge, which includes a four-game unbeaten run.

And, Dael Fry was key to the victory, and clean sheet, against the Cherries on Saturday afternoon.

Even though Scott Parker’s men had chances, the centre-back largely kept the free-scoring Dominic Solanke quiet, with an impressive display that showed his physicality as well as his composure in possession.

As you would expect, Boro fans were delighted with the 24-year-old’s display, who has been part of a defensive unit that has kept successive clean sheets since his return from injury under Wilder.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Fry’s performance from Twitter…


