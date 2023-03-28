Republic of Ireland fans are heaping praise on West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby after his performance in the 1-0 defeat to France last night.

Stephen Kenny's side gave the 2022 World Cup finalists a scare at the Aviva Stadium last night but were beaten thanks to Benjamin Pavard's stunning strike early in the second half.

Ireland had chances to equalise late on but were kept out by French goalkeeper Mike Maignan and fell to a defeat that while frustrating, had plenty of positives.

Emblematic of their battling display was Molumby, whose industry in the centre of the park was vital against a France midfield of Adrien Rabiot, Eduardo Camavinga, and Antoine Griezmann.

The 23-year-old has been ever-present under Carlos Corberan - usually partnering Okay Yokuslu in holding midfield - so The Hawthorns support will be used to see him tearing around breaking up play and starting attacks.

His performance last night has caught the attention of the Irish fanbase, however, and many have been heaping praise on him as a result...