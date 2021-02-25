‘Absolutely not’ – Troy Parrott’s potential involvement at Tottenham after EFL stint: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Troy Parrott is a player that many Spurs fans will be keen to see develop and progress in the EFL.

However, during stints at Millwall and Ipswich where he currently is, he is yet to find the back of the net.

The 19-year-old striker has made five starts for Paul Lambert’s Ipswich side since arriving but hasn’t scored, and he’ll know that he will need to start impressing if he is to have any chance of breaking into the Spurs team next season.

So, we ask, have you seen enough from Troy Parrott this season at Millwall/Ipswich to suggest he can be involved at Spurs next season?

The team here at FLW discuss…

Ben Wignall

Having been highly promising at youth level in the last few years for Spurs, there was much anticipation of Parrott going out on loan in senior football for the first time though.

Unfortunately though it looks like he’s been quite underwhelming this season, although he did have some injury problems when at Millwall.

He didn’t manage to score for the Lions in the first half of the season and Spurs have sent him to Ipswich to try and give him a bit more confidence in-front of goal – it hasn’t happened for him yet but by all accounts he’s worked very hard in his first few games for the Tractor Boys without finding the back of the net.

As for being involved at Spurs next season – I’d be shocked if that happens. Another loan spell would seem more likely at this point, with Tottenham bringing in another senior striker to compete with Harry Kane being a more realistic scenario at this moment.

Jake Sanders

Absolutely not.

Troy Parrott came to Millwall with a weight on his shoulders following his goalscoring exploits for Tottenham’s Under-23s and Under-18s, but he didn’t show anywhere near enough quality at Millwall to suggest that he’ll even come into Jose Mourinho’s thoughts.

Tottenham are desperate for an understudy for Harry Kane, and whilst that could end up being Parrott in the future, he’ll need to prove himself in the EFL before he even considers becoming a part of Spurs first-team squad.

Parrott’s performances have improved since he took the step down to join Ipswich, but he needs to get that monkey off his back and get that first goal before he starts thinking about Tottenham.

George Harbey

He’s been very disappointing, it must be said.

We’ve seen what loan spells in the Championship can do for a player when they eventually return to their parent club. It was always going to take a lot for Parrott to break into the Spurs team ahead of world-class talent in Harry Kane, though.

He’s been unlucky with injuries this season, and after failing to make an impact at Millwall, he’s been unable to do so during his time at Ipswich.

He should be doing a lot better and scoring more regularly in League One in my opinion, so he will be desperate to get himself on the scoresheet between now and the end of the campaign.

Mourinho can’t be too impressed, though.